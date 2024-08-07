You can already buy tickets for Winter Wonderland 2024

Come late November, enter the vicinity of Hyde Park and the smell of sweet roasted nuts, fluorescent flashing lights bouncing off rollercoasters and the promise of a hot chocolate will draw you inevitably towards the gates of Winter Wonderland. All of a sudden you’re 10 again and begging your mum to let you have a go on the waltzer.

If you’re a Winter Wonderland mega-fan, we have big news. It might be August, but tickets for this year’s event are already officially on sale.

Claiming its rightful spot in Hyde Park for six weeks this year, the popular attraction will open on November 21 until January 5.

As always, off-peak entrance is free. Standard entry is £5 and £7.50 at peak times, and for those that plan ahead, you can grab your discounted ‘game coins’ for attractions online.

A new addition to the fair this year is an Alice In Wonderland themed ‘ice kingdom’, complete with the Mad Hatter’s tea party and a chance to ‘interact’ with a Cheshire Cat made entirely from snow and ice. If that doesn’t quite get you in the spirit, there’ll be 100 rides to choose from, including a haunted mansion, giant wheel and the UK’s largest open-air ice rink.

For those simply there to indulge in the one time of year that mulled wine is an acceptable choice of drink, the beloved Bavarian Village will also be back. Winter Wonderland 2024 will be open from 10am until 10pm daily (excluding Christmas Day) – book tickets on the official website here.

Hyde Park and Time Out London

Hyde Park is one of London’s biggest parks and arguably the city’s most versatile green space. Spring and autumn? Why, it’s just a lovely, fairly typical park – check out our guide to it here. In the summer it hosts BST and in the winter has Winter Wonderland. Truly a park for all seasons.

