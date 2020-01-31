You can buy a lock of Lord Byron’s hair at this London auction

Before there was Robert Pattinson and the Hot Priest, there was Lord Byron.

He was the nineteenth century’s answer to a bad boy. Romantic poet, bisexual man, adulterer and divorcee, his personal life was as well-known as his prose. I suppose that’s what happens when you father a love child with your half-sister and keep a bear as a pet.

So, if you’re in a Bumble rut or you’ve got a bad case of Tinder finger, you’ve come to the right place. Byron’s private collection is being auctioned in London next month.

A total of 93 items are up for sale, including a ring, pocket watch, an envelope featuring his signature and personal seal, and a mourning locket encasing a lock of his hair. Nothing says good luck charm quite like 200-year-old follicles, does it?

’The Poet, the Lover and the Patriot: Lord Byron’ collection is currently available to view on the Chiswick Auctions website, with the auction itself taking place on February 27 from 11am.

Romance don’t come cheap though, as single items are expected to reach as much as £6,000. But save up your pennies and who knows, you might find yourself at the centre of a throuple faster than you can say ’mad, bad and dangerous to know.’

The Poet, the Lover and the Patriot: Lord Byron Collection will be auctioned at Chiswick Auctions on Feb 27 2020.

