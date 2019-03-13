You can help save one of London’s most beloved cinemas this weekend

Few cinemas are more aptly named than East Finchley’s beloved Phoenix. One of the old jewels in London’s cinema crown, it’s been entertaining moviegoers since 1912. But it’s under threat – the Curzon group is bidding to take it over – and it needs your help to rise from the, well, whatever Phoenixes rise from.

This weekend it’s hosting hosts three nights and two days of events, quizzes, Q&As, screenings and revels, as well tours and local luminaries sharing their wisdom about the Art Deco picture palace. And, obviously, industrial quantities of popcorn.

It all kicks off on Friday at 8.30pm with a film quiz, hosted by Time Out’s Mark Salisbury. Tickets are £12 per player and include a free beverage. Yes, there will be prizes. No, you can’t see the questions.



Following that comes a screening of Coldplay doc-stroke-concert-movie ‘A Head Full of Dreams’ on Saturday, including a Q&A with director Mat Whitecross. There’s another special event the following weekend – Saturday, March 23 when Andy Serkis will introduce a screening of his debut feature ‘Breathe’ and take part in a Q&A afterwards.

The Phoenix Trust only needs another £20,000 to protect its independence, so every little will help this weekend. Local luminaries like Mike Leigh, Ken Loach, Judi Dench, Benedict Cumberbatch and Mark Kermode have all lent their weight to the campaign. Only this week, actor Daniel Mays was singing its praises in your friendly London mag.

For all the info on this weekend’s unofficial Phoenix fest, head to the official website.

