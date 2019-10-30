You can now beat Post Office queues thanks to London’s new parcel postboxes

We’re approaching that time of year where queueing at the Post Office to send off packages to loved ones takes up approximately 50 percent of our time. However, a new initiative aims to cut queuing time for impatient Londoners by allowing 24-hour postage via parcel postboxes.

The parcel postboxes have been unveiled across BR, CR, SE and SM postcodes so far, and mean that locals can post parcels day or night by simply printing off a label from the Click & Drop system on the Post Office website.

Not only will it help generous Christmas shoppers or whose with an unhealthy ASOS habit, it is hoped that the new design will help out smaller businesses and those who sell via online marketplaces. In short, it will be a welcome postal option for anyone who doesn’t keep regular office hours and might need to post outside of restrictive time slots – as well as anyone who can’t stand waiting in line.

‘This is the first time parcel postboxes have been widely introduced in the UK, and the launch represents the first major change of use for the postbox since it was introduced 160 years ago,’ a spokesman for the Post Office commented. ‘The launch of parcel postboxes is one of the biggest innovations in parcels since the launch of Parcel Post in 1883.’

It also means we’ll never have an excuse for a late Christmas or birthday present again!

You can find your nearest parcel postbox here, and start shopping for Christmas gifts here.