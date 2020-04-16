If you’re a theatre fan looking for some light at the end of an apparently endless tunnel, here’s a pinprick for you.

The Old Vic has just announced that it is opening bookings today (Thursday April 16) for this year’s revival of its landmark production of Dickens’s ‘A Christmas Carol’. This will be the fourth year that Jack Thorne’s adaptation of the festive classic has played at the theatre, and it has consistently garnered rave reviews.

In a statement, Old Vic artistic director Matthew Warchus said: ‘We think it’s not unreasonable to expect that theatres will have reopened by the time this production is scheduled to perform in November, and so would encourage you to share in our optimism and book now for what will no doubt be a perfect antidote to this very tough phase we are all currently navigating.’

The news comes as the theatre has been forced to announce the postponement of several much-hyped productions, including Amy Herzog’s ‘4000 Miles’, starring Timothée Chalamet.

Sure, November seems a long way off, and Christmas 2020 is going to be every kind of weird, but it’s something. As Tiny Tim says, ‘God bless us, every one!’

‘A Christmas Carol’ is at the Old Vic, Nov 21-Jan 16 2021. Priority booking from noon today (Thu Apr 16). General public booking from noon on Thu Apr 23. More details here.

Find more great theatre to stream at home.