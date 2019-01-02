You can now fly to New York from London for less than £145

Back at work and already dreaming of your next big chunk of annual leave? We feel you. Luckily, Norwegian Airlines has just announced another of its infamous flash sales.

The airline might not be known for supplying the most luxurious flights to America but it’s got a rep for getting travellers to the States for extraordinarily cheap prices. Its latest sale, which kicked off this morning, includes budget flights from London Gatwick to New York JFK from £144.90 between January 14 and May 31. There are also flights to Boston and Chicago for less than £140 and, if you fancy something a little more tropical, you can also jet to Miami for as little as £159.90. Do note that all these prices are one-way, before you start emptying the piggy bank.

The sale ends at 10.59pm (very specific) on Monday January 14. In the meantime, maybe it’s time to start making a New York to-do list, eh?