So the Easter Bunny might be having an altercation with Royal Mail right now. But that doesn’t mean you can’t get your premium sugar fix while in isolation this weekend – or indeed, over the coming weeks. Because iconic London bakery Dominique Ansel has launched a delivery service – and its famous cronuts are on the menu.

Dominique Ansel at Home delivers the Victoria-based bakery’s treats – along with daily baked bread and fresh pasta (plus homemade sauces to pair it with), brunch dishes and even an afternoon tea for self-isolation opulence. The bakery’s delivery range extends north up to Chalk Farm, east to Canary Wharf, west as far as Fulham and south towards Camberwell. And of course, the cronut will be on the menu every single day.

For those unacquainted with the Frankenstein (in a good way) food, the cronut is a croissant-doughnut hybrid invented by French-born pastry chef extraordinaire Dominique Ansel. The invention began its life in New York where Ansel has the first in his bakery franchise, but it then made waves in London when he opened a branch here in 2016. Now, the cronut has a cult food status thanks to its combination of light croissant layers and crystallised sugariness. Plus, you know, Instagram and whatnot.

To check out if you’re in the cronut catchment area – a very sweet spot indeed – check out Dominique Ansel’s website.

