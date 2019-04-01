You can now pee for free at every major London station

Halle-loo-jah! We’re flushed with pride to announce that you no longer need to spend a penny to spend a penny at any of London’s major railway stations.

After dropping WC charges at London Bridge, Charing Cross and Victoria in 2017, Network Rail has been phasing out the fee to pee at its other main hubs. Liverpool Street and King’s Cross finally join the club today, making it easier than ever to get some sweet relief while out and about in London.

Network Rail is also introducing water fountains at most of its stations and bringing in more seating, but it’s the scrapping of the draconian 30p charge at Liverpool Street that makes us happiest. Do pop in for a celebratory slash next time you’re in the area.

