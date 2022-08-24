You can now pre-book Battersea Power Station’s ‘great glass elevator’

It’s not very much like the one from the Roald Dahl book

In the sequel to Roald Dahl’s ‘Charlie and the Chocolate Factory’, Charlie and his great uncle board a big see-through lift that pings them right into space. This one’s not quite as thrilling (or scary), but soon you’ll be able to ride a panoramic glass lift all the way to the top of Battersea Power Station’s chimney.

Lift 109, which is incidentally 109m tall, offers a 360-degree view of the city from the SW11 vantage point. Everyone loves a good view of our skyline, so we suspect it’s going to be quite popular, which is why you can now pre-register for tickets on the new website.

Your skyward odyssey will begin at the Power Station’s Art Deco Turbine Hall A, where there’s an interactive exhibition with artefacts and multi-media displays about the building’s history. Then, a constellation of lights will guide you as you ascend the big chimney all the way to the top.

Photograph: Battersea Power Station

So far we know Lift 109 opens in the autumn but there’s not an exact date, and prices have yet to be revealed.

The rest of Battersea Power Station has been going under a £9 billion pound renovation and it will also open to the public this autumn with a whopping 19 acres of public space.

The ‘great glass elevator’ isn't quite as lofty as the Shard, London Eye or Sky Garden, but it’s got a good claim to be London’s most exciting chimney.

