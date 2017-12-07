You can now propose with a deep-fried engagement ring

This may be the most ridiculous thing yet to come out of the Royal Engagement. Fried chicken restaurant Absurd Bird is celebrating Meghan and Harry by offering couples the chance to propose with a deep-fried engagement ring.

Park the question of whether you’d still love someone with the gall to offer you a battered ring – if the proposal takes place in a branch of Absurd Bird and you/your beloved says ‘yes’, the restaurant chain will cater your wedding for free. Again, whether you’d want to eat fried chicken on your wedding day is up for debate. But it’s a fun idea, isn’t it?

Propose (successfully) with a deep-fried engagement ring at a branch of Absurd Bird before Monday December 25 and the company will cater your wedding.

