You can now see one of the world’s largest diamonds on display in London

One of the largest cut black diamonds in the world has gone on display at Christie’s auction house in London. You can see the dazzling gem now as part of a mindblowing free exhibition that’s open until September 10.

The enormous diamond is a part of an artwork by Wallace Chan, a Hong-Kong based sculptor and jewellery artist. In the artwork, titled ‘Legend Of The Colour Black’, a mammoth 312.24 carats (62.45g) black diamond is nestled in an elaborate shoulder brooch sculpture. For scale, the average engagement ring usually ranges from 0.5 carats to 1 carat, so this one’s a real whopper.

Photograph: Christie's Wallace Chan's 'Legend Of The Colour Black'

The exhibition, ‘Wallace Chan: The Wheel Of Time’, celebrates the artist’s 50-year career. Alongside the mahoosive diamond are over 150 of his intricate jewellery designs, including a butterfly made of a sapphires, diamonds, pearls, titanium and real butterfly wings, as well as a jade brooch emulating a cicada. You’ll also be able to see six of his titanium sculptures and 20 never-before-seen works.

Chan’s exhibition is inspired by the passing of time, exploring the idea of metamorphosis and the never-ending nature of time.

‘In the blink of an eye, half a century has flown by,’ Chan previously said. ‘Time is an eternal wheel that rotates for infinity with neither beginning nor end. In the creative process, time is a theme so intangible, yet omnificent.’

