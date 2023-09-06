You can now see one of the world’s largest diamonds on display in London

[title]
One of the largest cut black diamonds in the world has gone on display at Christie’s auction house in London. You can see the dazzling gem now as part of a mindblowing free exhibition that’s open until September 10.
The enormous diamond is a part of an artwork by Wallace Chan, a Hong-Kong based sculptor and jewellery artist. In the artwork, titled ‘Legend Of The Colour Black’, a mammoth 312.24 carats (62.45g) black diamond is nestled in an elaborate shoulder brooch sculpture. For scale, the average engagement ring usually ranges from 0.5 carats to 1 carat, so this one’s a real whopper.
The exhibition, ‘Wallace Chan: The Wheel Of Time’, celebrates the artist’s 50-year career. Alongside the mahoosive diamond are over 150 of his intricate jewellery designs, including a butterfly made of a sapphires, diamonds, pearls, titanium and real butterfly wings, as well as a jade brooch emulating a cicada. You’ll also be able to see six of his titanium sculptures and 20 never-before-seen works.
Chan’s exhibition is inspired by the passing of time, exploring the idea of metamorphosis and the never-ending nature of time.
‘In the blink of an eye, half a century has flown by,’ Chan previously said. ‘Time is an eternal wheel that rotates for infinity with neither beginning nor end. In the creative process, time is a theme so intangible, yet omnificent.’
Find out more on the official Christie’s exhibition website here.
