The Tate Modern has reopened its majestic tenth-floor viewing gallery

Oh, how we’ve missed the Tate Modern’s tenth-floor viewing gallery. Sitting near the top of one of the London skyline’s most gorgeous landmarks, it offers respite from the gallery’s vast collection of art with some of the city’s finest views.

In recent years, however, fans of the Tate’s viewing platform haven’t been able to use it. The platform was closed three years ago during the pandemic – and whilst the Tate does have other balconies looking out over the Thames, they aren’t quite as dazzling as its tenth-floor spot.

But now, excitingly, the Tate’s highest platform has reopened. Renamed Level 10, the viewing area opened back up to the public on Monday (September 4) and features a small café.

However, the new Level 10 is slightly different to the Tate’s viewing platform of old. Thanks to a long-running court case, the gallery has only partially reopened. Owners of flats behind the gallery weren’t too happy with Tate-goers being able to see into their pads, so they took the gallery to court in a privacy case – and the court ruled in the flat owners’ favour.

Thanks to that court ruling, Level 10 is only open on three sides and doesn’t offer views out over the residential buildings south of the Tate. The new platform also apparently has lots of signs warning visitors not to take photos of the residential areas.

Level 10 is open Monday to Sunday from 10am to 5pm and can be accessed from within the Tate Modern. Find out more here.

