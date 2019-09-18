You can now stay in the real-life ‘Downton Abbey’ via Airbnb

Want to sleep like a queen (or the crazily-privileged aristocracy) at the real-life ‘Downton Abbey’? For one night only – and to celebrate the release of the new movie based on the popular TV drama – the country house where the drama is set will be opening up its doors to two lucky guests.

The owners of the TV show’s behemoth Highclere Castle – the Earl and Countess of Carnarvon no less – have listed their home on Airbnb for bookings on just one date: November 26. If you’re successful in nabbing a room for £150, you’ll get a private tour of the grounds as well as the chance to dine with the Lord and Lady while being waited on by a butler – a true ‘Downton Abbey’ experience.

Just like any other respectable getaway, guests also get free use of shampoo and a hairdryer. The royal treatment, indeed. But the rooms don’t have wi-fi or tellies – just think of it as living like the other half would have back then.

To prove that you are worthy and deserving of the room, hopeful guests just have to show their ‘passion’ for ‘Downton Abbey’ in their application. The most creative submission will be rewarded, so put on your high-society thinking caps and get crafting.

Bookings for Highclere Castle in Newbury, Berkshire will open here on October 1 at noon.

