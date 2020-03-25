You can now watch 2,000 fitness tutorials for free on Classpass

Trying to make sure you do daily workout during lockdown? That’s suddenly become a whole lot easier. Classpass, the fitness-class app that previously allowed you to book into sessions in bougie gyms across London (and the world), has just released 2,000 fitness video and audio tutorials for free. The sessions span yoga, HIIT, boxing, strength training, barre and loads more – all you have to do is sign up via the app or website.

Don’t worry if you need real-time encouragement, the app will also be offering paid-for live classes from 500 studios, including Paola’s BodyBarre in Fulham and Walthamstow’s East of Eden. A spokesperson for the app has said that until the start of June all proceeds from the live classes will go straight to studios and fitness instructors who are unable to host in-person classes due to Covid-19.

