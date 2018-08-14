You can now watch ‘BlacKkKlansman’ early with a live satellite Q&A with director Spike Lee

Four days before its UK general release, special screenings of ‘BlacKkKlansman’ will be taking place across 48 cinemas in London on 20 August. What's more, the screenings will be followed by a live satellite Q&A with the film's visionary filmmaker, director and writer Spike Lee.

Based on an incredible true story, ‘BlacKkKlansman’ follows Ron Stallworth (John David Washington), the first African-American detective at the Colorado Springs Police Department who, in the 1970s, set out to infiltrate and expose the Ku Klux Klan. After successfully contacting the group after posing as a racist extremist, Stallworth even builds a relationship with the Klan's Grand Wizard, David Duke (Topher Grace). As things begin to complicate, Stallworth recruits his colleague, Flip Zimmerman (Adam Driver) to pose as himself in a bid to bring down the violent white supremacists.

The screenings will take place on 20 August at 6:30pm, with the Q&A with Spike Lee to follow after. ‘BlacKkKlansman’ receives its general release on 24 August.

For a full list of participating cinemas see below.

Barbican

Curzon: Bloomsbury, Victoria, Wimbledon

Everyman: Baker Street, Barnet, Esher, Hampstead, King's Cross, Muswell Hill, Screen On The Green

Picturehouse: Central, Clapham, Crouch End, East Dulwich, Greenwich, Hackney,

Cineworld: Basildon, Crawley, Enfield , Hemel Hempstead, High Wycombe, Luton, Wandsworth, West India Quay, Wood Green

Empire Walthamstow

Gate Notting Hill

Genesis

Odeon: Camden, Covent Garden, Kingston, Streatham, Surrey Quays, Wimbledon

Rich Mix

Rio Dalston

Ritzy Cinema

Showcase Bluewater

Stratford East Pic House

Vue: Croydon Grants, Finchley North, Finchley Road, Fulham, Harrow

