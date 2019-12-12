Worldwide icon-chevron-right Europe icon-chevron-right United Kingdom icon-chevron-right England icon-chevron-right London icon-chevron-right You can pick up a free bacon sarnie from this ATM tomorrow
You can pick up a free bacon sarnie from this ATM tomorrow

By Ellie Walker-Arnott Posted: Thursday December 12 2019, 4:41pm

Photograph: Deliveroo/Casey Gutteridge

Apparently tomorrow is likely to be one of the must hungover days of the year in London, thanks to it being the morning after countless office Christmas parties – and a General Election – so Deliveroo has created a cashpoint (sorry, ‘rash point’) to help soothe the start of Londoners’ Fridays. 

This ATM on Brushfield Street near Spitalfields Market is dishing out free bacon rolls to passersby in need of a post-night-out pick-me-up. It works almost exactly the same way as a standard cashpoint, but instead of a couple of fivers, you get a free bacon roll from Oink Catering. 

‘Free bacon rolls on the most hungover day of the year is probably the best thing we have ever done to be honest,’ said a spokesperson for Deliveroo. 

And, aside from the lack of veggie or vegan alternatives (because we need our hangover food too, guys), we kind of agree. 

The free rashers will be on offer between 7am and 2pm tomorrow. 

