Worldwide icon-chevron-right Europe icon-chevron-right United Kingdom icon-chevron-right England icon-chevron-right London icon-chevron-right You can rent a floating BBQ Boat in east London this summer
News / Weird & Wonderful

You can rent a floating BBQ Boat in east London this summer

By Ellie Walker-Arnott Posted: Friday August 2 2019, 4:56pm

Skuna BBQ boat

Summer in London can be fleeting. You’ve got to make the most of the good weather when it arrives – soak up every drop of that precious vitamin D, make good use of your dusty flip flops, sit outside until you have sweat patches. 

It’s good news, then, that you can now combine two classic summer activities, ticking barbecues and boating off your seasonal to-do list in one productive afternoon. 

The guys who invented the hot tub boat have now rolled out a new floating experience that, this time, is more sizzling than steamy. Rather than bobbing down Regent’s Canal neck-deep in bubbles, you can glide around West India Quay while grilling sausages. Talk about multi-tasking. 

The BYOB (bring your own bangers) BBQ Boat is available to hire seven days a week, from £150 and holds up to ten bobbing barbecuers. Each trip is one hour 45 minutes long, so you should have plenty of time to get your grill on. 

You can have cups, cutlery, napkins and plates provided onboard for an extra £1 a person, while a captain’s hat (we’re not here to judge) will set you back another £7.50. 

And remember, it’s a long swim back to the shops if you forget the ketchup. 

Find out more here

Love the water? Check out London’s loveliest Lidos

Rather stay on dry land? Here are the London parks where you’re actually allowed to BBQ

Advertising
Advertising
Staff writer
By Ellie Walker-Arnott 296 Posts

Ellie Walker-Arnott is Digital Editor at Time Out London, where she's worked since 2016. She also edits Time Out London's Escapes pages.

Ellie writes about amazing places to explore in London. She's really into London's green spaces, markets and unique attractions, as well as cool fitness studios and hidden pockets of calm. Ellie also loves a day trip and the chance to explore lesser-known corners of the UK. Ellie was born in London and, after a stint in the countryside, triumphantly returned to the city eight years ago. She's been a journalist ever since, specialising in film, TV and travel before moving to Time Out and getting to champion her home city every day.

Reach her at ellie.walker-arnott@timeout.com or connect with her on social at Twitter: @Ellie_Wa and Insta: @elliejwa

Comments