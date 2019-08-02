You can rent a floating BBQ Boat in east London this summer

Summer in London can be fleeting. You’ve got to make the most of the good weather when it arrives – soak up every drop of that precious vitamin D, make good use of your dusty flip flops, sit outside until you have sweat patches.

It’s good news, then, that you can now combine two classic summer activities, ticking barbecues and boating off your seasonal to-do list in one productive afternoon.

The guys who invented the hot tub boat have now rolled out a new floating experience that, this time, is more sizzling than steamy. Rather than bobbing down Regent’s Canal neck-deep in bubbles, you can glide around West India Quay while grilling sausages. Talk about multi-tasking.

The BYOB (bring your own bangers) BBQ Boat is available to hire seven days a week, from £150 and holds up to ten bobbing barbecuers. Each trip is one hour 45 minutes long, so you should have plenty of time to get your grill on.

You can have cups, cutlery, napkins and plates provided onboard for an extra £1 a person, while a captain’s hat (we’re not here to judge) will set you back another £7.50.

And remember, it’s a long swim back to the shops if you forget the ketchup.

