You can rent Otis and Jean’s house from ‘Sex Education’

The Norwegian-style chalet is less than four hours from London

Hit Netflix show ‘Sex Education’ is finally back on our screens for season 3, and making quite the bang in the process. (That opening sequence. Ooooft) There’s a new headmistress in town. Otis has debuted a pretty pathetic-looking moustache and we’re all still wondering what Eric sees in Adam.

Known for being an era-shifting commentary on teenage life, covering sex, sexuality, body image, trauma and all the awkward fumbling in between, the show is also a love letter to ’90s fashion, nifty architecture and interior design.

Otis and Jean’s home has become just as synonymous with the show as the actors themselves. And for good reason. The rusty-hued riverside chalet is a stunner. Luckily for the show’s fans, it really exists and is available to rent.

The 100-year-old Norwegian-chalet-style house is situated near Symonds Yat Rock in the Wye Valley in Herefordshire. It’s near the Forest of Dean and there are walking and cycling trails through spectacular coiuntryside. According to its website, it is accessed via a romantic wooded driveway and offers space for up to ten guests across four double bedrooms and one twin room.

There’s also a sundeck and a massive conservatory filled with plants – perfect for conducting sensual arousal workshops or reading the latest Nick Hornby. Seriously, whatever works for you.