London
Support us
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout
Support us

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Live like Jean and Otis
NetflixThe Sex Education home is available to rent

You can rent Otis and Jean’s house from ‘Sex Education’

The Norwegian-style chalet is less than four hours from London

Written by
Jess Phillips
Advertising

Hit Netflix show ‘Sex Education’ is finally back on our screens for season 3, and making quite the bang in the process. (That opening sequence. Ooooft) There’s a new headmistress in town. Otis has debuted a pretty pathetic-looking moustache and we’re all still wondering what Eric sees in Adam.

Known for being an era-shifting commentary on teenage life, covering sex, sexuality, body image, trauma and all the awkward fumbling in between, the show is also a love letter to ’90s fashion, nifty architecture and interior design.

Otis and Jean’s home has become just as synonymous with the show as the actors themselves. And for good reason. The rusty-hued riverside chalet is a stunner. Luckily for the show’s fans, it really exists and is available to rent

The 100-year-old Norwegian-chalet-style house is situated near Symonds Yat Rock in the Wye Valley in Herefordshire. It’s near the Forest of Dean and there are walking and cycling trails through spectacular coiuntryside. According to its website, it is accessed via a romantic wooded driveway and offers space for up to ten guests across four double bedrooms and one twin room.

There’s also a sundeck and a massive conservatory filled with plants – perfect for conducting sensual arousal workshops or reading the latest Nick Hornby. Seriously, whatever works for you.

Outside, there’s a log-burning fire, pizza oven, hammock and roll-top bath, to really get you in the wilderness spirit.
Just remember Jean’s house rules while you’re there: consent is crucial and no funny business in the alfresco tub.
The Chalet, Symonds Yat East, Herefordshire, HR9 6JL. Prices start from £2,995 for four nights for a party of ten.

Where is Amazon Prime’s ‘Nine Perfect Strangers’ filmed – and when can we check in?

You can holiday like 007 at Ian Fleming’s luxury Jamaican retreat.

Popular on Time Out

    Share the story

    More on Autumn

      Latest news

        Advertising

        Get us in your inbox

        Loading animation
        Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

        By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

        🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

        Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

        Time Out

        About us

        Contact us

        Time Out products

        Time Out magazine

        Site Map
        © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.