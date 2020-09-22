You can ride a ghost train through this Brixton art exhibition

Choo-choo-choose this as the next gallery you go to

Down in Brixton, artist Andy Holden has created a mesmerising, immersive, ghost train art exhibition. ‘The Structure of Feeling’ takes viewers on a trip through a cartoon landscape of the artist’s own devising. The journey - on motorised carts along predetermined tracks - sends you through desert, woodland, a haunted library and an abandoned city. It’s a show filled with animated films and 3D movies about melancholy, physics and, you know, the meaning of life.

It’s a hugely ambitious idea for an exhibition, and it’s amazing that small, non-profit, independent spaces like Block 336 are not only doing stuff like this, but doing it in the midst of a pandemic. These sorts of spaces are what make London special for art lovers. Block 336 deserves your time, and your visit, you won’t regret it.

The ride takes 40 minutes, with carts leaving every five minutes, and you can reserve tickets here.

