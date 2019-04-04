You can see the Northern Lights at the Tower of London this weekend

If you want to see one of the great wonders of the world without having to fork out for a Norwegian Airlines flight or a farfuglaheimili (that’s Icelandic for hostel), you’re in luck. This month, ‘artivist’ Dan Acher is bringing the Northern Lights to London.

Acher’s ‘Borealis’ installation has already travelled to other cities in Japan, Switzerland and Australia, and now it’s here in the capital for a two-day run. Showing on Friday and Saturday (April 5 and 6) at the Tower of London between 8pm and 10.30pm, the artwork consists of a unique man-made aurora, in which high-powered laser beams and particle clouds are used to form an eerily accurate recreation of the aurora borealis usually seen in more northern climes.

Purportedly about ‘our ancestral communion with nature and about our recent compulsion to control it,’ you’re also welcome to just enjoy ‘Borealis’ as a nice-looking, head-turning light show. Besides, it won't cost you anything, which is more than we can say about the Airbnbs in Oslo.

Tower of London. Tower Hill tube. Fri Apr 5-Sat Apr 6. Between 8pm and 10:30pm. Free.

