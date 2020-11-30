LondonChange city
Photograph: Shutterstock

You can send a toy to a London child living in poverty this Christmas

The Winter Toy Appeal needs you

By Joe Mackertich
London’s big winter toy appeal for the benefit of the capital’s poorest kids is back. Run by Hackney’s indie business directory The Local Buyers Club, the appeal ensures that thousands of new toys are delivered to families in need.

In the past, a team of volunteers managed to collect and distribute all the donations themselves. This year things are a bit different. Supporters are asked to either buy gifts online through a special wish list, or buy their presents at either Stoke Newington's Toys & Books or Hop of Hackney in Lower Clapton. These purchases can be left in the shop for staff to pass on to the Toy Appeal team. Alternatively, you can just donate a bit of much-needed dosh to The Local Buyers Club’s GoFundMe.

‘The outbreak of coronavirus has been devastating for many families,’ said organiser Jenna Fansa. ‘I hope that once again our Winter Toy Appeal can ease the pressure for local families in poverty and ensure every child has a special gift to open.’

The Local Buyers Club is a great, locally minded organisation and its incredible winter toy appeal (which focuses mainly on the poorest areas of north London) has been running for seven years. Get involved so it can carry on making Christmas special for kids who wouldn’t otherwise have anything to unwrap on the big day.

Read more about the Winter Toy Appeal here

How to help local London business by shopping with them this Christmas.

What’s the deal with Christmas bubbles

