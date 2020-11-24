There are fantastic gift ideas made right here in the capital, and these people need us to support them

It’s Christmas (in case you hadn’t noticed). Which means buying stuff (among other things). But it’s easy to forget sometimes that our city has an ever-expanding scene of unique independent craftspeople and makers churning out all kinds of amazing things. Knives hand-forged in Kennington. Hot sauce brewed up in Peckham. Sparkling wine made in Bethnal Green. Things you should now consider purchasing, because these things make fantastic presents and because the people who make them could really use your support right at the minute.

Back in March, London’s small, local independent businesses were among the first to suffer. At Time Out, we made a commitment early on to champion London’s local makers and independent businesses, big and small. Our Love Local campaign has since become a global one, supporting the unique places we love in cities across the world. Here at home, we’ve been involved in campaigns to help struggling pubs and public gardens, restaurants and music venues. We’ve covered the London makers who you’ve told us have helped you and now need some help in return.

As Lockdown 2 bites, and there is more uncertainty about what will happen afterwards, London’s local businesses need your help to get them through it. So, this Christmas, we’ll be highlighting some of the capital’s makers and shops who are genuinely doing something worthy of your cash. Our Christmas Gift Guide this year is full of stuff made right here in the city, from booze and shoes to cheese, toys and jewellery. In that spirit, we’ll be highlighting independent shops and businesses this festive season. We also want to hear from you about your local makers and your crafty mates. Tell us about them at hello@timeout.com and we’ll tell other Londoners. It really makes a difference.

Have a great, safe Christmas and shop local!

Find Time Out’s Christmas gift guide 2020 here.

Pick up a hamper filled with lovely local produce, too.

And deck your halls differently this year – via lovely local and indie boutiques delivering decorations.