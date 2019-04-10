You can sit on the Iron Throne from ‘Game of Thrones’ at King’s Cross next week

Winter, as we know, is here – and with it comes the Iron Throne, fresh from the Red Keep, landing in King’s Cross ahead of the new season of ‘Game of Thrones’.

The throne from the show is touring the UK and Ireland right now. After appearing in cities including Glasgow, Manchester, Newcastle and Cardiff, it’ll end its journey in the capital on Monday April 15 and Tuesday April 16.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alan Reis (@alanreis_) on Apr 4, 2019 at 6:52am PDT

And the best thing is, whether you’re a Westerosi knight or a Dothraki screamer or a sworn brother of the Night’s Watch, you’ll be able to take a seat on the big metal chair and get a picture for yourself. Here’s hoping you fare better than the last few people who sat on it.

Get down to King’s Cross station on the 15th or 16th to take a peek, but make sure you’re back home before the sun goes down, for the night is dark and full of terrors. Oh, and ‘GoT’ is on.

See the throne at King’s Cross station on Mon Apr 15 and Tue Apr 16. Free.

