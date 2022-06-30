London
Support us
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout
Support us

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Wembley Euros
Photograph: Booking.com

You can stay in a Wembley Stadium apartment that overlooks the Euros

Get a front row seat for the Women’s Euros final – if you’re quick enough

Written by Alex Sims
Advertising

If ‘football crazy, football mad’ feels like less of a rabble-rousing pre-match chant and more of a state of mind to you, then get a load of the latest addition to Wembley Stadium.

To mark the arrival of the UEFA Women’s Euro 2022, one of the stadium’s boxes has been transformed into a cosy football-themed hotel room and two lucky people can stay overnight for a front-row seat of the tournament final on Sunday July 31.  

Available for one night only, the Pitch View Penthouse from Booking.com features an astroturf carpet, pitch-green grassy walls and the sound of cheering crowds as you enter. But, most importantly it has a private balcony with top tier views of the pitch for the championship match. 

Wembley Euros
Photograph: Booking.com

The lucky pair who bag the room will also get a chauffeur-driven ride to the stadium on the day of the final match, a behind-the-scenes stadium tour with former England player Karen Carney, get to watch the match with VIP hospitality and finish off the whole experience with a pitch-side breakfast the next morning. 

Want the chance to feel the plastic turf between your toes and breakfast beside the pitch still covered in hot sweat and tattered confetti from the night before? You can try your luck at bagging the VIP experience by heading to Booking.com on 10am on Wednesday July 6, the day the tournament kicks off with England playing Austria, which will be reservable on a first-come-first-serve basis! 

If your fingers aren’t fast enough to bag the room (or you just have really shit wifi at home), not to worry. You can get a front-row seat at one of these top spots showing the Women’s Euros matches on the big screen instead. 

The Pitch View Penthouse is available to book from Wednesday July 6 at 10am with a reservation fee of £20.22.

A Women’s Euros fan zone is coming to Trafalgar Square.

Get more London tips and goss straight to your inbox with Time Out’s new daily newsletter

  • Alex Sims Contributor

Share the story

Popular on Time Out

    Latest news

      Advertising

      Get us in your inbox

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Time Out magazine

      Site Map
      © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.