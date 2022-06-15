A Women’s Euros fan zone is coming to Trafalgar Square

You’ll also be able to test out your own skills on a five-a-side football pitch

Footy fans, rejoice. The capital’s iconic Trafalgar Square will be transformed into an epic Women’s Euros football fan zone this summer – with screenings, food, events and much more.

To get you in the Euros mood, a selection of activities including live panel discussions, training sessions, interviews and interactive games for children will be on offer at the landmark location, as well as a pop-up five-a-side football pitch to keep your skills in check.

There will be space for up to 7,000 people to watch the final of the tournament on July 31, allowing like-minded fans to soak up the atmosphere in the very heart of the capital.

If England qualify for the semi-finals (fingers crossed!), their match will also be streamed live, and for those of us who fancy even more, a screening of ‘Bend It Like Beckham’ will be on show to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the film’s release.

A variety of food and alcohol will be on offer to buy at the site, but fans will not be permitted to bring in their own drinks.

The UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 Fan Festival site will be open daily from Jul 23-31, 11am and 6pm. Entry is free. Find out more here.

