You can still get Gail’s hot cross buns in time for Easter

Can anyone remember what day it is anymore? With the days blurring into one during our new lockdown existence, it might have escaped your notice that this coming weekend is Easter, which means a) a four-day weekend for lots of people and b) an excuse to eat a lot of sweet stuff.

If braving your local supermarket for Easter eggs and hot cross buns doesn’t appeal, Gail’s has you covered. You can order a box of hot cross buns to be delivered to your door – you just need to give 48 hours notice and they’re only available until April 13, so place your order asap if you want to scoff them over the weekend.

If Gail’s don’t deliver to your area, you can also place a click and collect order from these branches: Maida Vale, Hampstead, Queens Park, Abbeville Road, Chiswick, Blackheath, Gloucester Road, Swain’s Lane, St John’s Wood, Victoria Park, Wimbledon, Clapham Old Town and Barnes.

They come in a box of nine, which should just about last the long weekend (or at least until Saturday).

A box of Gail’s hot cross buns is £12.80 – place your order here. Order before noon, for delivery 48 hours later.

