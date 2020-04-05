Three-Ingredient Recipe: Gizzi Erskine’s tuna bean salad

Welcome to our cookery series Three-Ingredient Recipe, where London chefs share the tastiest, simplest dishes they know. Today The Nitery’s Gizzi Erskine is taking charge with a tuna bean salad that you can soup up with extra ingredients (if you have them). Her recipe serves two people.

Tuna bean salad

‘This is something I lived off as a poor catering student. It’s delicious and cheap to make. I’ve got a more complex version on the menu at The Nitery but I’ve created this simple recipe that you can adapt with whatever you’ve got in your cupboards and fridges at home.’

What you need to buy

1. One can of tuna (or sardines)

2. One can of mixed beans (or any white bean)

3. One onion (red, white, yellow or shallots will do)

What you need to do

1. Begin by chopping half the onion very finely and adding to a mixing bowl.

2. Strain and rinse the can of beans. Add to the bowl.

3. Drain the tuna or sardines and add to the bowl.

4. Got a fully stocked kitchen? Add a large handful of finely chopped parsley. Dress with the juice of half a lemon or a tablespoon of vinegar, two tablespoons of olive oil and a generous grinding of black pepper and salt.

