While London’s lidos have required even more pre-planning than usual to enjoy this summer, you’ll have to be seriously on the case to maximise on this cosy, outdoor swimming adventure this autumn: Hampton Pool is back with its very popular Moonlight Dip sessions.

Londoners once again have the chance to swim under the stars. From 10pm until midnight on select dates, night owls will be able to enjoy splashing about at the (thankfully!) heated outdoor lido, complete with glow sticks provided by the venue.

The pool – which will reopen for nighttime swims for limited numbers – postponed all April, May and June bookings, and so will be honouring ‘lost’ sessions before it allocates new appointments for a nighttime splash around. But it has added fresh bookable dates all the way through to December.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hampton Pool (@hamptonpool) on Oct 25, 2019 at 12:22pm PDT

A full-moon dip is something you’re more likely to find at a far-flung beach party than a swimming pool in the suburbs, but the team here is determined to bring it to city dwellers too.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hampton Pool (@hamptonpool) on Oct 29, 2019 at 11:24am PDT

‘We started our moonlight swims last year to give our customers the chance to swim in our heated pool under the stars,’ Hampton Pool manager Mickey Lewis told us.

‘Each one has its own special feel depending on the time of year, and we love seeing families from the locality and further afield coming along to join in the party atmosphere.’

We’re just pleased to see that curfew hasn’t ruined all the fun.

Hampton Pool is at Hampton High St, TW12 2ST. Upcoming dates include Fridays in October, November and December. The full schedule for Moonlight Dips at Hampton Pool can be found here, where slots can be booked in advance via its online booking app. £12 per adult.

