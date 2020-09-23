You can vote for a new Black Lives Matter mural in west London

The power is in your hands

Plans are in place to unveil a new Black Lives Matter mural this October as part of Kensington + Chelsea Art Week (October 1 to 11). The organisers have shortlisted the designs and whacked them on a website for you to vote on.

All three designs were created by Linett Kamara and Azarra Amoy. The first one pays powerful tribute to the activist Paulette Wilson and Belly Mujinga, who tragically died of Covid-19 after being spat at while working at a London train station. The second image is dedicated to the black nurses of the NHS, and the final design is a riff on the first one, but with references to Grenfell Tower.

The winning design will be unveiled on Freston Road during Art Week, where it will remain until Christmas.

Any of these would make for a striking, fitting, timely mural in our book, so the choice is yours. You can’t really go wrong.

Cast your vote here. Voting closes on September 28.

Kensington + Chelsea Art Week is taking place from Oct 1-11. Find out more here.

