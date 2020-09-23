LondonChange city
Subscribe
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Linett Kamala and Azarra Amoy
Linett Kamala and Azarra Amoy

You can vote for a new Black Lives Matter mural in west London

The power is in your hands

By
Eddy Frankel
Advertising

Plans are in place to unveil a new Black Lives Matter mural this October as part of Kensington + Chelsea Art Week (October 1 to 11). The organisers have shortlisted the designs and whacked them on a website for you to vote on.

All three designs were created by Linett Kamara and Azarra Amoy. The first one pays powerful tribute to the activist Paulette Wilson and Belly Mujinga, who tragically died of Covid-19 after being spat at while working at a London train station. The second image is dedicated to the black nurses of the NHS, and the final design is a riff on the first one, but with references to Grenfell Tower.

The winning design will be unveiled on Freston Road during Art Week, where it will remain until Christmas. 

Any of these would make for a striking, fitting, timely mural in our book, so the choice is yours. You can’t really go wrong. 

Cast your vote here. Voting closes on September 28.

Kensington + Chelsea Art Week is taking place from Oct 1-11. Find out more here.

Find more art to see right here.

Then buy yourself an arty face mask to see you through this whole second wave thing.

Share the story

Latest news

    Advertising

    Get us in your inbox,

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Time Out magazine

    Site Map
    © 2020 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.