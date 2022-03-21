Head on down to London Bridge for a chance to win big this week

Hear ye, hear ye, Bridgerton fans. The hotly anticipated second series is almost here, and Netflix are celebrating its return with a chance to win tickets to the season’s premiere.

London Bridge is transforming into London Bridgerton this afternoon. Handing out Lady Whistledown’s papers in regency costumes, accompanied by a string quartet, the fancy folk by the stall in Shoreditch Boxpark will be hard to miss.

In ‘Charlie and the Chocolate Factory’ style fashion, golden tickets inside the leaflets offer Londoners a chance to win a seat at the world premiere. Fifteen winners (and their guests) will be walking the red carpet at the Tate Modern tomorrow alongside the stars of the show. Netflix’s YouTube channel will also be streaming the event from 8pm, giving fans a sneak peak before the series drops on Netflix on March 25.

The Shondaland (the production company who also created Grey’s Anatomy) romance drama has been watched by 82 million accounts, making it one of Netflix’s most successful shows. The new series is centred on the eldest Bridgerton brother, Anthony, following his quest for a wife in a regency love triangle. In true Bridgerton fashion, the show is promising to be packed full of drama and gossip.

London Bridge, Shoreditch Boxpark, 12pm

