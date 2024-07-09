You’ll be able to get a train from London to the Alps this winter

It might only be July, but some of us are already thinking about winter. So for those people who favour the colder months, we’ve got some exciting news. The Eurostar Snow will return to London this winter, ferrying passengers from the capital all the way to the French alps just in time for Christmas.

The Eurostar’s alpine journey is all about one thing: ski season. Snow boarders and ski bums will be able to hop on the train at St Pancras and arrive at the Alps just in time for après-ski. After travelling from London to Lille, passengers will have to make a short connection to the next train which will take them all the way to the alps. It will wind its way through the French mountains, stopping at resorts Chambery, Albertville, Moutier, Aime La Plagne, Landry and Bourg St Maurice.

In the upcoming season the Eurostar will offer 11 weekend departures throughout the ski season, up from last year’s eight. The service kicks off on December 21 and will run until the end of the 2025 ski season, starting from £139 for a single journey.

Tickets are available to book via the Eurostar website here now.

