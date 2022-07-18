11 beautiful European train journeys from London

Look out for Once you hit France it’s all rolling fields and quaint little villages. After passing through the charming, gastro-city of Lyon and on to the vineyard-strewn Rhône Valley, look out for the Massif Central mountains to the right and the snowy French Alps to the left before arriving in the incredibly beautiful, walled medieval city of Avignon.
Journey London St Pancras to Avignon TGV station, changing at Paris (via Eurostar), to Avignon city centre (via shuttle train).
Journey time 6 hours
Approx cost £213 (one-way, standard class, advance booking)