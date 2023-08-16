London
Support us
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout
Support us

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
A vintage 1938 red tube train at North Ealing station
Photograph: London Transport Museum

You’ll be able to ride a dazzling vintage tube train in London this September

The London Transport Museum is celebrating the 85th birthday of a restored 1938 Art Deco-style train

India Lawrence
Written by
India Lawrence
Advertising

Is Francis Bourgeois still about? Who knows. But trainspotters will be excited to hear that in September you’ll be able to ride a tube from 1938 along the Metropolitan line. 

Running on September 9 and 10, the restored Art Deco train will run on the rarely-used part of the burgundy line that goes between Watford and Amersham. 

Refurbished 1938 train
Photograph: Steve Lancefield / London Transport Museum

There will be four trips each day, with a return from Amersham to Watford taking around one hour and 19 minutes. A single trip from Amersham to Harrow-on-the-Hill should take around 24 minutes. 

Here’s the daily timetable:

  • 11:29am – Amersham to Watford 
  • 1:29pm – Amersham to Watford 
  • 3:29pm – Amersham to Watford 
  • 5:18pm – Amersham to Harrow-on-the-Hill 

Passengers can choose to sit in one of four carriages: pink, orange, green and blue. Pink will be the front carriage on the way there, and blue will be the front on the return trip. If you’re sat in one of those, they might even open the door to the driver’s cabin to let you have a look. 

Tickets can be booked through the London Transport Museum here

Time Out’s brilliant new podcast, ‘Love Thy Neighbourhood’, is out now. Listen to the third episode with Doc Brown in Kilburn

Stay in the loop: sign up for our free Time Out London newsletter for the best of the city, straight to your inbox. 

Share the story

Popular on Time Out

    More on train travel

      You may also like
      You may also like
      Advertising

      Get us in your inbox

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Site Map
      © 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.