You’ll be able to ride a dazzling vintage tube train in London this September

Is Francis Bourgeois still about? Who knows. But trainspotters will be excited to hear that in September you’ll be able to ride a tube from 1938 along the Metropolitan line.

Running on September 9 and 10, the restored Art Deco train will run on the rarely-used part of the burgundy line that goes between Watford and Amersham.

Photograph: Steve Lancefield / London Transport Museum

There will be four trips each day, with a return from Amersham to Watford taking around one hour and 19 minutes. A single trip from Amersham to Harrow-on-the-Hill should take around 24 minutes.

Here’s the daily timetable:

11:29am – Amersham to Watford

1:29pm – Amersham to Watford

3:29pm – Amersham to Watford

5:18pm – Amersham to Harrow-on-the-Hill

Passengers can choose to sit in one of four carriages: pink, orange, green and blue. Pink will be the front carriage on the way there, and blue will be the front on the return trip. If you’re sat in one of those, they might even open the door to the driver’s cabin to let you have a look.

Tickets can be booked through the London Transport Museum here.

