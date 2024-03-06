You’ll be able to ride vintage red London buses for free this weekend

Buses dating back to the ’50s will be travelling around north London

The bus might cost £1.75 now, but this weekend some double-deckers will be offering rides for free. And better yet: they’re cool vintage ones. A win-win situation.

Red London buses dating from the ’50s up to the ’80s will be making the rounds in north London this weekend. On Sunday March 10, bus enthusiasts will be able to ride old-fashioned double-deckers on several different north London routes.

The routes include:

13 from North Finchley to Golders Green and Swiss Cottage

43 from Muswell Hill Broadway to Archway and Islington

102 from Muswell Hill to Golders Green and Pennine Drive

139 from Waterloo to Golders Green

210 from Muswell Hill to Golders Green

240 from Golders Green to Mill Hill

603 from Muswell Hill and Swiss Cottage.

The buses will run on a set timetable and won’t be operated by TfL but by retired Metroline conductor Trevor Muir.

You can see the full vintage bus timetable and route online here.

This blast from the past is likely to be similar to the procession of vintage London buses that traversed London to celebrate the 30th anniversary of Chalk Farm Garage last November.

