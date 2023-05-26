London
Support us
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout
Support us

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Old Royal Naval College Greenwich
Photograph: Shutterstock

You’ll soon be able to go inside the iconic domes at the Old Royal Naval College

The UNESCO World Heritage Site is offering rare tours

India Lawrence
Written by
India Lawrence
Advertising

Soon there will be a rare chance to explore inside the Old Royal Naval College’s domes in Greenwich. Designed by Sir Christopher Wren, and built between 1696 and 1712, the historic structures aren’t often open to the public. 

The maritime college and UNESCO World Heritage Site will invite visitors to climb the steps high inside the chapel dome for an exclusive tour. You won’t have to worry about hordes of visitors either, as only six people – plus a guide – will be allowed into the dome at a time. After clambering up the narrow winding stone staircase you’ll be rewarded with a 360-degree view of Greenwich, along with a vast swathe of central London. 

The tours are being organised to mark the 300th anniversary of Wren’s death in 1723. He is one of the UK’s most famous architects (ever heard of St Paul’s?) and the chief architect of the Old Royal Naval College. 

The Dome Tour lasts about 45 minutes and will set you back £48. A ticket will also permit entry to the Painted Hall (usually £15). 

ICYMI: Here’s how to win VIP tickets to Mighty Hoopla.

Plus: The legendary Banner’s café in Crouch End is closing after 30 years.

Share the story

Popular on Time Out

    More on city identity

      Latest news

        Advertising

        Get us in your inbox

        Loading animation
        Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

        By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

        🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

        Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

        Time Out

        About us

        Contact us

        Time Out products

        Site Map
        © 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.