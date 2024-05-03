Zayn Malik is playing his first UK solo show in London – here’s how to get tickets

Eight years after releasing his first solo single, Zayn will be performing his first solo UK show at Shepherd’s Bush Empire

One Direction stans will remember the first time they saw Zayn Malik on the telly. He’s come a long way from refusing to do the choreography at X Factor bootcamp. But despite his now solidified stardom and eight years since the release of his first solo single ‘Pillowtalk’, he’s still never performed a solo show in the UK. Until now.

Malik, performing just as Zayn, will do his first ever UK solo show at London’s O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire this month, marking the release of his fourth album Room Under The Stairs. Zayn will play a handful of tracks from the album at the gig, with the show following the premiere of his documentary Road Back To The Mic. Here’s how to get tickets to the one-off show.

When is Zayn performing at the O2 Shepherds Bush Empire?

Zayn’s first solo gig will take place on Friday May 17.

When do tickets go on sale?

The general sale will then kick off on May 11 at 10am. Here is where you can buy general sale.

Is there a presale?

To get a ticket in early doors, fans can pre-order Room Under The Stairs via Zayn’s official website by 3pm BST next Wednesday May 8. An exclusive ticket pre-sale code to buy tickets will then be sent to fans by 11.59pm BST on Wednesday, and the pre-sale will begin at 10am on Thursday (May 9), lasting until 11.59pm the same day.

Find all the details to the presale online here.

How much will Zayn tickets cost?

The price of tickets for Zayn at the O2 Shepherd’s Bush hasn’t been confirmed yet. We’ll update this page when we know more.

