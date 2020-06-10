Zoos and outdoor attractions set to reopen on Monday June 15

ZSL London Zoo plans to be one of the first to welcome visitors

You might not yet be able to meet up with your family inside, but you will soon be able to go see the giraffes at London Zoo.

ZSL London Zoo will be opening on June 15, the date it’s expected that PM Boris Johnson will announce, in his press briefing tonight, that zoos, safari parks, drive-in cinemas and outdoor attractions can open their doors.

It’s welcome news for the institution, which has reported that it faced the ‘threat of closure’ if the decision to keep zoos shut wasn’t overturned.

The zoo’s plans for reopening? More signage and paw prints on the floor to help visitors socially distance, advanced booking only, free parking to encourage visitors to drive rather than get public transport and the continued closure of all indoor spaces (including restaurants, which will be takeaway only).

You could say that this is the end of lockdown for the animals in the capital’s zoo, but let’s be honest, their lives are an eternal lockdown.

