What you can and cannot do in the capital as London’s lockdown eases, and all the info you need on London venues reopening

Life in London is slowly, steadily returning to some semblance of how it once was – the word ‘normal’ (and the more insidious ‘new normal’) are now a part of the everyday lexicon in households across the capital. But what does life at a two-metre distance even look like in a city like The Big Smoke? And when can we all just go back to the pub?

We know that you, just like us, are itching to enjoy the culture, nightlife, sights and sounds that a city like London can offer. Not only that, but you’re desperate to see friends and family again. So we’ve gathered up everything you need to know about how it’ll look as London comes out of lockdown. That includes what will happen at each step of ‘unlocking’ (as we near the final step of Phase Two) and when each aspect of the capital – from its hairdressers to its nightclubs – will open up again.

This guide should also help you go about the city with confidence: with the latest social-distancing guidelines, the official word on wearing a face mask and all the stuff you need to know about travel and transport in London right now, you’ll have coming out of lockdown, quite frankly, on lock.

Please note, things are changing quickly in London right now. We’ll aim to keep you updated on the latest developments as and when they happen. But also check our news coverage for breaking stories in London.