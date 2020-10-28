The 11 best houseplant delivery services in London

Spending so many months mostly inside has given us a newfound appreciation for all the greenery we have in London – and did you know that technically our fair city is the largest urban forest in the world? Pretty cool, right? But sadly, in the famous words of Ned Stark, ’winter is coming‘, so sitting in the park probably isn't your best option at the moment. Fortunately, there are loads of companies that offer houseplant delivery in London. So naturally, we’ve put together a list of all the best ones, so you can freshen up your flat in just a few clicks.

This article includes affiliate links. These links have no influence on our editorial content. For more information, click here.