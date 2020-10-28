The 11 best houseplant delivery services in London
Is your flat feeling a bit, er, flat? Get some houseplants delivered and breathe some life into your living space
Spending so many months mostly inside has given us a newfound appreciation for all the greenery we have in London – and did you know that technically our fair city is the largest urban forest in the world? Pretty cool, right? But sadly, in the famous words of Ned Stark, ’winter is coming‘, so sitting in the park probably isn't your best option at the moment. Fortunately, there are loads of companies that offer houseplant delivery in London. So naturally, we’ve put together a list of all the best ones, so you can freshen up your flat in just a few clicks.
This article includes affiliate links. These links have no influence on our editorial content. For more information, click here.
11 ace London houseplant delivery services
Bloom & Wild
A stalwart supplier of flora in London, Bloom & Wild has applied its letterbox-friendly dispatch method to houseplants, too. It’ll hand-pack your chosen greenery, along with a useful pop-up plant pot, and drop it off the next day.
Bloombox Club
Bloombox Club was founded by psychologist Dr Katie Cooper because she saw the many benefits associated with plant-care. It offers an ace range of plants for different areas of your space, plus pots and accessories. If you’re looking to build up your collection, there’s a subscription service, too.
Floom
With one of the biggest catalogues in the UK, Floom is famous for its quick and easy flower delivery service, but did you know that it does plants, too? Yep, it works with selected artisan suppliers to offer all kinds of houseplants. If you order by noon, you can bag same-day delivery – contact-free, of course.
Flowerbx
Flowerbx offers a great range of curated houseplants: from ferns to palms, it has something for every space. And, if it somehow doesn’t stock the perfect plant for you, you might find what you want in its selection of top-notch foliage. Plus, if you can wait a couple of days for your new flora, delivery is free across London.
Click and Grow
Click and Grow has used green-fingered technology to produce a range of smart gardens (aka houseplants for lazy people). This innovative system gives water, light and nutrients to your plants automatically, ensuring they thrive indoors. There are loads of herbs and dinky plant pods to choose from to get you started, too.
Flower Station
As some of us know all too well, maintaining houseplants can be harder than you might think. Luckily, Flower Station has an epic range of long-lasting specimens that are hardy enough to survive with minimal care. After something a bit more vibrant? Orchids are also available for home delivery.
Interflora
If you’re looking for a present for that special someone that lasts longer than your typical bouquet, Interflora delivers houseplants in pretty pots. It even offers indoor trees if you want a statement piece. There’s a variety of delivery options to ensure your gift arrives on time.
Patch
Patch is probably the most well-known plant delivery service in London. It has a gigantic range of houseplants, usually offering various sizes of each, so you can choose what works for your space. And it has nifty collections – like this super-useful unkillables list – to help you find exactly what you’re after.
RHS Plants
If anyone knows a thing or two about plants, it’s Alan Titchmarsh. But the Royal Horticultural Society is pretty clued-up, too. Its catalogue is a huge as you would expect. The only downside is that you may have to wait a little longer than with some other services, but you can be sure your plants will be ace with they arrive.
Suttons
Having been at it since 1806, these guys know a pretty plant when they see one. Their range of houseplants is massive and can be sorted by colours or seasons, so you can find the perfect potted gem for your home. Suttons also offers tools and seeds if you fancy starting from scratch.
Waitrose Garden
As you’d expect from Waitrose, this may not be the cheapest selection around (don’t worry there are plenty of options below £20), but the houseplants are all top quality. It has some awesome hanging plants available, as well as a cactus collection that requires minimal care.