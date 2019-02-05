Andina Café
A café attached to the Peruvian restaurant Andina.
With Peruvian-style treats baked on site, this bakery – attached to the all-day Andina restaurant – is a snug retreat with a handful of tables for two. The menu is basically the same as next door, but the setting is more casual. Despite being billed as a bakery, it’s definitely more like a café – when I visited, there was no bread! What it did have was the very best alfajores: crumbly shortbread-style biscuits sandwiching generous smears of dulce de leche. Those and the tangy, gooey fruit tarts made with lúcuma (a bright yellow fruit from the Andean valleys of Peru) were totally worth the calories.
|Venue name:
|Andina Café
|Contact:
|Address:
|
155
Westbourne Grove
London
W11 2RS
|Transport:
|Tube: Notting Hill Gate
