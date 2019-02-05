Andina Café

Restaurants, Bakeries Westbourne Grove
3 out of 5 stars

A café attached to the Peruvian restaurant Andina.

With Peruvian-style treats baked on site, this bakery – attached to the all-day Andina restaurant – is a snug retreat with a handful of tables for two. The menu is basically the same as next door, but the setting is more casual. Despite being billed as a bakery, it’s definitely more like a café – when I visited, there was no bread! What it did have was the very best alfajores: crumbly shortbread-style biscuits sandwiching generous smears of dulce de leche. Those and the tangy, gooey fruit tarts made with lúcuma (a bright yellow fruit from the Andean valleys of Peru) were totally worth the calories.

More Less
Andina Café says
Andina Bakery is London's first Peruvian bakery and we specialise in slow-ferment baking with traditional sweet and savoury pastries, creative breads, yummy hot food to take out and eat in, nutritious salads, weekend brunch, and some fantastic coffee, smoothies and cocktails.
More Less

By: Nicole Trilivas

Posted:

Venue name: Andina Café
Contact:
Visit Website Call Venue 020 3327 9465
Address: 155
Westbourne Grove
London
W11 2RS
Transport: Tube: Notting Hill Gate
Do you own this business?
Static map showing venue location
LiveReviews|0
1 person listening
View all reviews

Snap up exclusive discounts in London

Time Out's handpicked deals — hurry, they won't be around for long...