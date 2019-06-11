Angler
A first-class fish restaurant with an inventive, seasonal menu.
Every table in the seventh floor restaurant of the South Place Hotel (part of the D&D empire) has a view over the surrounding rooftops and cranes; it’s a serene spot, with pristine white tablecloths and chic flower arrangements, though on summer weekends it’s more of a party space, complete with DJs. This relaxed style permeates the building – staff are as switched on as you’d expect from the restaurant’s Michelin star, but charmingly unstuffy with it, and that blend suits a restaurant poised between the old-school City and the new world of the Silicon Roundabout.
British fish is the speciality, impeccably cooked and presented, from a menu by executive chef Gary Foulkes. The star of the show was cuttlefish bolognese with basil rigatoni, Amalfi lemon and olive oil, a sprightly, springtime starter bursting with flavour. A main of john dory with mousseron mushrooms, three-cornered leek (a wild allium with a short season of only a few weeks) and Tuscan lentils was also splendid, with beautifully crisped skin and tender fish. Both dishes came from the set lunch menu, brilliant value at £34 for three courses (which is less than a single main course from the à la carte).
Alongside the fish there are a few meat options, but when the fish and seafood are this good, it seems pointless to stray. Chocolate pavé with banana and reduced milk ice-cream was a pleasing mix of fancy and comfort food to finish. Special mention should also go to the yeast butter, delightfully light and with a Marmite tang.
The wine list inevitably gets scary fast, but plenty of tables around us were sticking with Aperol spritz. Sit out on the terrace if you can – a rare asset in this part of town – as it’s a real sun-trap made for kicking back with a glass of Tavel rosé.
Angler has an adjoining rooftop terrace, which has been beautifully transformed in to a slice of the Cotswolds in collaboration with The Cotswolds Distillery. With spring at it's heart, enjoy the English countryside within the heart of the City.
Voted one of the best roof terraces in London with views over The City and complete with heaters and a retractable roof.
Details
|Address:
|
South Place Hotel, 3 South Place
London
EC2M 2AF
|Transport:
|Tube: Moorgate
|Price:
|Dinner for two with drinks and service: around £250.
|Contact:
|Do you own this business?
Special offers
Early Lunch: Complimentary glass of bubbles
If you are hoping to join us for a quick lunch, please book for the "Early Lunch Offer" which includes a complimentary glass of bubbles with your 12 pm lunch booking. Terms and Conditions: Maximum of 6 diners. Includes VAT, excludes service. Valid For: 1 - 6 People Mon-Fri 12:00PM-12:00PMOffer valid until Jul 5 2019
A Taste of Spring: 5 courses with a glass of Nyetimber - £65.00
A Taste of Spring: 5 courses with a glass of Nyetimber - £65.00 Terms and Conditions: Maximum of 8 diners. Includes VAT, excludes service. Valid For: 1 - 8 People Mon-Fri 12:00PM-2:15PM 6:00PM-9:15PMOffer valid until Jun 21 2019
Users say (3)
Average User Rating
5 / 5
Rating Breakdown
- 5 star:3
- 4 star:0
- 3 star:0
- 2 star:0
- 1 star:0
This is the second or third time i've been to Angler. One of our party was caught up in the East London traffic gridlock (so bad it made the news), and ended up being 2 HOURS later for the table. Originally the restaurant host had advised us they would still need the table back at the agreed time which would have left us less than an hour to eat (totally understood), but they had a cancellation so she took the time to tell us we could have the table for the entire evening and to take our time and relax - bonus points!.. So after a blur of pre-dinner cocktails, we waded into the menu. 2 of the party had the 5 course tasting menu, one of whom is vegetarian and the chef adjusted the menu for him!. I had and amazing starter of linguine with white truffle. So tasty, i could easily have just upped the amount and had it as a main on its own!. The venison main course was perfectly delicious and so beautifully presented. Its like the kitchen has its own food stylist who manages to make every dish look like a masterpiece without overdoing it or making it look like ridiculous nuvo cuisine.
This is not by any stretch a "cheap night out" and despite the generous bill payer ordering 2 bottles of wine at over £150 each, the bill for 4 was still over £1000 so unless money is no object, this is a certainly a "treat" venue.
Completely delightful. We went as a group of four. I would definitely recommend the A La Carte menu, with the stand-out dish for us being the Daily Special Fish Mixed Grill. This was fresh, beautifully cooked and very tasty... (the fish velouté was particularly scrumptious.) The service was truly fantastic. Staff were attentive, friendly and knowledgeable. We were even given complimentary rosé port (which was delicious) to accompany our cheese board. Well worth the money spent, will definitely be returning.