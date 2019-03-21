Bababoom Islington
A twenty-first-century kebab joint in Islington.
The younger sibling of a buzzy modern Middle Eastern joint in Battersea, Bababoom N1 looks set to be just as popular. Modish kebabs are the backbone of the menu: versions include saffron-and-orange chicken shish; rotisserie mutton shoulder; beef brisket, chilli and smoked-cheese kofta; and, because this is London in 2019, coal-fired cauliflower with pomegranate and tahini.
It’s the best sort of fast food: filling, delicious and as healthy as you want it to be, with add-ons ranging from date-glazed bacon to homemade pickles. There’s also the option of a Boom Box, comprising a generous plate of bulgur wheat salad, grilled red pepper, avocado tahini, rocket and a pickled chilli, served with either chargrilled chicken or vegan-friendly broad bean falafel (a brilliant, fresh-tasting spin on the original).
A brisket kebab was equally moreish, served with a piquant dressing and crisp fattoush salad. Extras include well-oiled za’atar bread sprinkled with sesame seeds, dukkah fries (though sadly dukkah is no substitute for salt when it comes to chips), sticky sumac wings and sweet potato houmous.
There’s weekend brunch too, offering eggs and fried halloumi options alongside a couple of kebabs and the riot of sweetness that is cinnamon-dipped eggy bread with Nutella, caramelised banana, clotted cream and honeycomb. Best of all, Bababoom’s staff are attentive but unpushy, allowing you to enjoy the meal and appreciate the diner-esque interior. Settle back into the banquette seating and hope for a sunny day, when they fully fold open the front windows.
Venue name:
Bababoom Islington
Contact:
Address:
|
189 Upper Street
London
N1 1RQ
Transport:
Tube: Highbury and Islington
Price:
Dinner for two with drinks and service: around £55.
Average User Rating
4.4 / 5
Rating Breakdown
- 5 star:8
- 4 star:1
- 3 star:1
- 2 star:0
- 1 star:1
Featured
I've been to both locations of this place and I keep going back. The food is delicious; marinated mutton and whitebait are top dog. The beer selection is great as well. The service is always great and I recommend getting many many portions of the hot sauce. Eat here!
Featured
I've been back multiple times. Great place to meet friends for brunch to dinner, always had excellent service and the flatbread brunches are out of this world. As a veggie, I thought there wouldn't be much on offer but I absolutely love the veggie options, broadbean falafel or roasted cauli are both delicious with a fresh salad and all on a moreish flatbread! Plus great coffee and cocktails.
Featured
Really love this place - it's well-priced and the meal always arrives pretty promptly. Went for the first time in Battersea awhile ago and went to try out Angel branch recently, have been back twice already in the past month! It's so yummy and all in all, excellent... my faves have been the dukkah fries, the chicken kebab and the sweet potato hummus. Also the salted caramel dessert is something I couldn't stop talking (or thinking) about for a few days after the meal.
Featured
Excellent nosh! Makes you see kebabs and Middle Eastern food in a whole new light. I didn’t have space for dessert after eating all the dukkah fries but want to go back just to try the caramel sundae, which looked amazing.
Featured
I never thought of myself as a kebab person. That was until I tried Bababoom. Delicious and very moreish. I couldn’t stop eating the sweet potato hummus, while my husband thoroughly enjoyed the mutton kebab. Very family friendly and all round thumbs up and high recommendation from us
Featured
I most recently had the vegetarian "Ultrarunner Brunch" with added bacon. I am not an ultrarunner, but I love brunch and I've had too many bennies, so middle eastern flavours and textures are where I'm at on that journey. Just the right quantity of food, packed with flavour and apparently healthy (except the bacon). I've previously tasted the wings and the sweet potato hummus and they are also legit.
I prefer the decor in the Battersea one (cool lighting), but the food, coffee, staff were fantastic here and I'll be going again.
Featured
I went for dinner at the Islington Bababoom last week, having really enjoyed the first restaurant in Battersea. Very happy to say the quality of food and service was just as high as in the original branch. I chose the chicken kebab (waitress said it's the most popular)- it's a total winner and pretty healthy option for a midweek bite. My dining companion was veggie and she was really impressed by the choice. I'd also recommend throwing in some dukkah fries and avo tahini - both seriously delicious.
Featured
BabaBoom - awesome choice for a fun meal out. Have struggled to find decent "kebabs" as I'm quite fussy about the quality and provenance of meat, but BabaBoom finally delivers a perfectly cooked grill that I'll be happy to eat. Also love the inventive choices of side dishes - in fact I ordered and ate so many of these that finishing my main was a struggle. :-/ Fries with feta are an absolute winner, and tangy, salty corn on the cob may be the best I've had in London. Brunch choices also original and great - would definitely recommend.
Featured
I recently went to BabaBoom for brunch with a big group of friends....and I was super impressed. It was tasty, fun and really reasonable price wise. It was also refreshing to go out for brunch and be offered really different and exciting brunch options - I love avocado on toast but I don't need it every weekend. I had the runners something brunch option and it was awesome. Brilliant range of options for non meat eaters also. Highly recommended and I will definitely be back.
