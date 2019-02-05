An Italian pasta bar in Covent Garden.

Bancone is a sleek Italian restaurant in Covent Garden with a simple menu that’s split into three sections: antipasti, pasta and dessert. Headed up by a chef who was previously at Michelin-starred Marylebone spot Locanda Locatelli, it’s a long, narrow space with a lengthy dining counter, an open kitchen, and exceptionally good pasta. Chefs in the front window roll out dough almost all day; putting on a show for people passing by, frantically cutting and shaping for the people waiting patiently inside.

There are generally around eight plates of pasta on the menu, and half are usually suitable for veggies. Proper al dente pasta is slightly undercooked, and hard to get right, but the chefs here nailed it. In fact, all the pasta we tried was perfect: slightly chewy so it had a little bit of bite, but soft and silky so it held its sauce beautifully. The best dish was the poetically-named ‘silk handkerchiefs’ (fazzoletti) with walnut butter and confit egg yolk. Simple, but delicious: soft sheets swimming in a rich sauce, with little chunks of walnut for texture. At £8, it was also great value. Equally good was the beef shin ravioli with saffron butter, pools of sweet parsley oil and flavourful meat. Sadly, things went downhill with a very salty tomato, squid and olive bucatini (a kind of tubular spaghetti). The pasta, again, was flawless – but this dish needed less salt, more balance.

The restaurant itself is a little office-like (it looks like it used to be one), but no matter, you don’t come here for its looks. Bancone is the perfect place to people-watch while devouring cheap, delicious pasta.