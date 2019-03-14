Beany Green – Royal Festival Hall
A 10ft converted shipping container plastered with vibrant artwork by Shuby, this branch of Beany Green’s bright and breezy Antipodean café sits outside the Royal Festival Hall, just under Hungerford Bridge. Early doors, it’s all about ‘Beany Blend’ coffee, trendy health-promoting smoothies, homemade banana bread, Aussie Rules brekkies and and a host of sunny brunch delights (savoury fritters, sarnies, ‘power balls’ and avocado every which way), while evenings mean a fistful of local craft beers on tap, wines from vineyards Down Under, and a line-up of innovative cocktails. No bookings, apart from special events.
|Beany Green – Royal Festival Hall
Belvedere Rd
London
SE1 8XX
