Bibendum Oyster Bar
A ground floor oyster bar in the iconic Michelin building
Back in the late ‘80s, this iconic building – once a one-stop Michelin shop for all your automotive needs – was converted into two restaurants, both named in honour of Bibendum, aka the paunchy Michelin Man. The oyster bar, despite a crustacean-heavy menu and proper tablecloths, is the more casual and affordable of the pair.
The vibe is one of laidback luxe. It’s a chilled-out crowd, but one that’s still ‘very Chelsea’: the kind of place where people think nothing of having a huge seafood platter on a Tuesday night. Original features include the yawning entrance (big enough to drive a car in) and huge windows, plus the magnificent vintage tiling. There’s fish on ice and even a florist’s stall, all in a space where they used to pump up your tyres.
As for the food, it’s better than ever. The menu was re-jigged when super-chef Claude Bosi took over upstairs (launching Michelin-starred Bosi at Bibendum), so you get the likes of plump breadcrumbed snails (£12), a well-dressed tomato salad (£4), or golden battered fish with skinny fries (£16.50). Plus, of course, oysters and platters of fruits de mer. The downside is that service can be a bit clueless and the wine is pricy, sharply adding to the bill. Call ahead to snag one of the best tables: right at the front of the first foyer, with views onto the street.
|Venue name:
|Bibendum Oyster Bar
|Contact:
|Address:
|
Michelin House
81 Fulham Road
London
SW3 6RD
|Transport:
|Tube: South Kensington tube
|Price:
|Dinner for two with drinks and service: around £135.
|Menu:
|View Menu
Average User Rating
2.8 / 5
Rating Breakdown
- 5 star:1
- 4 star:0
- 3 star:1
- 2 star:1
- 1 star:1
Excellent visit to the oyster bar for dinner with my partner. Mussels and chips a must. So flavoursome. Had the crumble to finish. Really excellent taste. Home made not food service rubbish. Go for the ginger ice cream with it, the perfect compliment. My partner had oysters. The best she had ever eaten she said. Nodine the manger is very very good at his job - a classic sophisticated French chap with equal amounts of politeness and professionalism. Highly recommend a visit.
Visited the oyster bar for a spot of lunch with a few friends. Very enjoyable. We had a seafood platter, it was well cooked and the oysters were lovely and fresh. Great friendly service and a nice selection of wine to accompany the meal. Highly recommended.
I had a seafood plater there this afternoon, and i had food poisoning. do not go there.
I am local to Bibendum so am used to the prices and service restaurants can charge to the mindless "Chelsea Set". But this experience by any measure was poor for the following reasons:
1. Bottle of wine ordered. 2 glasses turned up. Finally corrected
2. Olives and quail eggs ordered. Advised after 10 minutes quails eggs not available. Olives never appear until asked for with main course
3. Sitting outside two "dog walkers" show up with two big dogs. They are allowed to sit outside in the restaurant area, Dogs barking and shaking about 6 feet from food prep. area. Owners had obviously just completed the ascent of Snowdonia.
4. I ask about this. "Oh, this is allowed. In fact dogs are allowed inside as well ! " Another allowance for the local lap dog carriers.
5. Table behind us are obviously old colleagues. They spend the hour I am there with two empty externally bought plastic coffee cups chatting to any member of staff they can get hold of. Service was not quick anyway. One waiter particularly spend about 25 minutes in conversation.
6. One of the waiters on finishing joins his ex comrades in the restaurant area (who are covered in blankets like homeless people) and proceeds to chat further with them. Nothing is bought by that table.
7. Wife's salad arrives at £4.00 consisting of about 20 salad leaves!
8. Wife's prawns arrive (6), tasty but at £9.50 overpriced.
9. My smoked mackerel fishcake arrives (£12.50). Yes...1 fishcake.
Tasty but 60% percent potato filling.
The bill arrives at £64.00 ! I refuse service with explanation that this feels more like a café than a top end restaurant.
Bill comes back with only service removed ! As expected. A quick apology but you leave knowing nothing will change in that particular location.
This might sound like the complaint of someone who expects too much but believe me this was bad.....by any persons measure. I have used the upstairs restaurant before and although overpriced, was acceptable.
Advice..... A Café Rouge or local Lebanese is far better value !
Don't waste your money here.