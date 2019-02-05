Bluebird White City

Bluebird White City

A second branch of the Chelsea neighbourhood landmark.

Little sister to the Chelsea stalwart, Bluebird Café White City is a stylish all-day drinking and dining spot in the newly revamped Television Centre. Taking cues from its older sister, it’s well dressed in bold graphic patterns and airy accents of greenery with a menu to match. Expect contemporary British food that’s confident and light.

The ambience is so darling and the service so genuinely cheerful that we couldn’t help but want to like the food – and it didn’t disappoint. The pumpkin soup starter lingered in the memory thanks to its toasty candied hazelnuts and well-roasted, sweet ‘ironbark’ pumpkin, an heirloom variety. A main course of chicken schnitzel, accompanied by crisped green beans and a thick puddle of herby mayonnaise, delivered a generous garlicky hit that made this comfort food classic a must-order dish. There’s still some tweaking to do – there was nothing spiced (or otherwise exciting) about the spiced tuna poke bowl – but the warming bread and butter pudding for dessert ended the meal on an up note, proving that Bluebird Café White City is full of promise.

Bluebird White City says
A relaxed & stylish destination with a beautiful terrace, perfect for everything from power breakfasts to leisurely elevenses and working lunches. In the evening Bluebird Café evolves into a place for guests to let their hair down over wine and cocktails or have dinner with friends.
By: Nicole Trilivas

Venue name: Bluebird White City
Visit Website Call Venue 020 3940 0700
Address: Television Centre
101 Wood Lane
White City
London
W12 7FR
Transport: Tube: White City
Price: Dinner for two with drinks and service: around £85.
Tastemaker

A solid 3.5 from me, this place only opened last week and the interior and decor is fab!

Be aware of google maps, that currently can’t locate this place and sends you on a goose chase to find the cafe! Look at the address, it’s literally a stone throw away from WHite city station.

I went on Sunday and Service was fab and with a smile, we had the squid, the steak and the sundae, the food I would say was mediocre and quite expensive.

The buzz of the place was very appealing and I would probably come back to meet a friends for a drink.

My nephew came and they gave him a high quality children’s pack of crayons and games to play, whilst awaiting the food! His pasta was yummy! If only I was a kid again and could have the kids menu!

