Bon Vivant

Restaurants, French Bloomsbury
2 Love It
Save it
Bon Vivant
Bon Vivant
Bon Vivant
Show images

A French-inspired restaurant in Bloomsbury.

In case you failed your GCSE French, ‘bon vivant’ means ‘good living’. And there’s no doubt: the staff at this French restaurant in Bloomsbury definitely want you to have a good time. It wasn’t overly busy when I arrived on a Saturday night, but it quickly filled up. The staff were rushed off their feet but made an effort to ensure everyone was enjoying themselves, with one staff member seamlessly switching between languages to different groups of out-of-towners.

The menu is French-inspired, including a mix of classics like fish soup as well as some more unusual plates. A starter of foie gras was bold and punchy, paired with rhubarb and cacao. But the sea bream main course that followed it was over-complicated: though well cooked and teamed with a zingy salsa, it was also confusingly served with tortellini, which wasn’t listed on the menu and seemed an odd match. Much better was the duck, served with black pudding and crunchy hazelnuts.

Desserts change daily but do grab the chocolate-and-salted-caramel torte if it’s on: mine tasted like a Werther’s Original (which is a good thing). Bon Vivant is probably not a place to go out of your way for, but it’s handily placed for both Euston and King’s Cross stations and is a decent spot if you’re in the area.

By: Isabelle Aron

Posted:

Venue name: Bon Vivant
Contact:
Visit Website Email venue Call Venue
Address: 75-77 Marchmont Street
London
WC1N 1AP
Opening hours: Monday to Friday: 9am – 10:30pm, Saturday – Sunday : 11am – 10:30pm
Transport: Tube: Russell Square
Price: Dinner for two with drinks and service: around £100.
Do you own this business?
To improve this listing email: feedback@timeout.com

You may be interested in:

Average User Rating

4.7 / 5

Rating Breakdown

  • 5 star:2
  • 4 star:1
  • 3 star:0
  • 2 star:0
  • 1 star:0
LiveReviews|3
1 person listening
Tastemaker

I used to live around Russell Square so it was a lovely surprise to find a quaint little new French restaurant pop up on Marchmont Street. Also I'm a whore for soft launches because who doesn't like cheap food? But I'd still come back on a normal day, because this was some great stuff I had here. I came with a friend during lunch and we shared four dishes: the steak, the squid, a small bucket of mussels and their truffled tagliatelle. Their mussels were hands down the best dish, and even though we ordered a small bucket, it nearly got us completely full, because there was so much of it! Don't let the sauce go to waste either, and either mop it up with bread or drink it up. Their steak was nicely prepared and full of meaty goodness, while their tagliatelle was nice and buttery, although it kind of masked the taste of the truffle. But the pasta was really thick and that's the way I liked it. Well proportioned overall and a very very satisfying meal.

Tastemaker

The food here was delicious! The canard was delicious and definitely their star dish! I love the idea of the deconstructed snickers cheese cake too. The wait staff was friendly but did not know the menu too well. Maybe it was because the restaurant had just opened. The ambience is great although it can get a bit loud when sat next to a large table. The sounds seem to echo through the restaurant. Overall the value you get for such outstanding food and also the creativity shown in the dishes mean that it definitely deserves a few more visits. Location is great as it is walking distance from both Russell Square or Kings Cross.

Tastemaker

This place was amazing! We went here during their soft opening.


Love the style, all the employees were French and it has French music playing, with a really nice decor.


We came during the lunch menu and the food was absolutely delicious. For the quantity and the quality I thought the price was reasonable. 


Above all I would recommend the mussels, the large portion was absolutely huge, I just wish it came with some more garlic bread for lapping up the delicious sauce. 


I would highly recommend this place, and I am sure we will be returning to try their dinner menu as well.