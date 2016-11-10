Bordelaise

Restaurants, French Tooting
  • 5 out of 5 stars
(8user reviews)
2 Love It
Save it

A French steak-frites restaurant in Broadway Market from the owners of The Little Taperia. 

Posted:

Venue name: Bordelaise
Address: Broadway Market
London
SW17 0RJ
Do you own this business?
To improve this listing email: feedback@timeout.com

You may be interested in:

Average User Rating

4.9 / 5

Rating Breakdown

  • 5 star:7
  • 4 star:1
  • 3 star:0
  • 2 star:0
  • 1 star:0
LiveReviews|8
1 person listening

What a great place! Perfectly cooked steaks, super tasty sides ( I defy anyone to resist the truffle mac n cheese) and great atmosphere. Great food, cooked brilliantly. What more can you ask for.


Really recommend it if your in the Tooting area. Perfectly cooked steaks and a really tasty selection of sides with all the details home made deliciousness


An amazing little place. Beautifully cooked steak, lovely French fries and creamed spinach. Must try!!!

Tastemaker

This is a brilliant addition to Tooting's already fabulous suite of restaurants. It's also great that Broadway Market is now becoming more of a 'goto place'


I've been twice already and planning another trip this week - between me and my companions, I have sampled practically everything on the menu. The menu is definitely short - 2 types of steak, 5 (I think) sides, 1 dessert and a couple of specials - usually starters. Every single morsel I have put in my mouth has been amazing. I have only had the £10 steak as £20 seems a lot when the £10 is so good. I will really struggle this week to resist the truffle mac n cheese - but will definitely have the amazing shallots.


The service is really friendly and kind - so all in all - perfection!


They've also now started taking bookings which suits me far better than the lottery of seeing if you can get in!


Seriously awesome. Butlers steak for £10, cooked to perfection. Excellent service, too.


Top little placein the market! small, simple, cute and really tasty food. So glad that Tooting new has cracking steak place to go to!


Tiny but perfect menu of authentic bistro style steak-frites & trimmings. A little bit of Paris in Tooting Market.

More venues

Prime Gelato

Prime Gelato
sketch Parlour

sketch Parlour
Murger Hanhan

Murger Hanhan
Señor Ceviche

Señor Ceviche
Sponsored listings