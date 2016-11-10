A French steak-frites restaurant in Broadway Market from the owners of The Little Taperia.
|Venue name:
|Bordelaise
|Address:
|
Broadway Market
London
SW17 0RJ
|Do you own this business?
You may be interested in:
Average User Rating
4.9 / 5
Rating Breakdown
- 5 star:7
- 4 star:1
- 3 star:0
- 2 star:0
- 1 star:0
Featured
What a great place! Perfectly cooked steaks, super tasty sides ( I defy anyone to resist the truffle mac n cheese) and great atmosphere. Great food, cooked brilliantly. What more can you ask for.
Featured
Really recommend it if your in the Tooting area. Perfectly cooked steaks and a really tasty selection of sides with all the details home made deliciousness
Featured
An amazing little place. Beautifully cooked steak, lovely French fries and creamed spinach. Must try!!!
Featured
Superb...focus on great food and atmosphere. Perfection!
Featured
Seriously awesome. Butlers steak for £10, cooked to perfection. Excellent service, too.
Featured
Top little placein the market! small, simple, cute and really tasty food. So glad that Tooting new has cracking steak place to go to!
Featured
Tiny but perfect menu of authentic bistro style steak-frites & trimmings. A little bit of Paris in Tooting Market.