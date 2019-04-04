Worldwide icon-chevron-right Europe icon-chevron-right United Kingdom icon-chevron-right England icon-chevron-right London icon-chevron-right Brother Marcus Islington

Restaurants, Mediterranean Angel
A second location for the Eastern Med brasserie.

Brother Marcus is a vibey Eastern Mediterranean joint that first opened in Balham back in 2016 with a focus on booze and brunch. This second location, in Angel, is similar, but open all day, with the relaxed atmos of a rustic brasserie (there’s wood on every surface, lots of mood lighting and plants climbing the walls). On-trend breakfast dishes are still on the menu, but at night, things get a bit more ambitious: with interesting small plates that carry a lot of oomph. Friendly staff excelled at explaining slightly complicated menu items, like the hearty fried buttermilk chicken with muhammara (an unctuous, nut-rich, red pepper sauce) and grated graviera cheese, the cauliflower with kassoundi and raisins (a lovely vegan option), and the fried feta with honey and sesame (a delicious hit of salt and sweet). Tiger prawns with black garlic and caramelised yoghurt was the only combination that didn’t quite work – everything else Marcus popped on a plate, we liked.

One thing: though the food was fun and interesting, by the end of the meal we were dying for a fresh-tasting salad or some healthy green veg to offset the heaviness. There’s plenty to like about Brother Marcus. If he balances the menu, we’ll like him even more.

By: Sarah Guy

Venue name: Brother Marcus Islington
Address: 37-39 Camden Passage
London
N1 8EA
Transport: Tube: Angel
Price: Dinner for two with drinks and service: around £90.
Absolutely one of the best places to eat in my neighbourhood and in Islington, that's saying a lot. While it feels like barely a week goes by without something opening & something closing on Upper Street, Angel's showiest thoroughfare, this branch of Brother Marcus opened with seemingly little fanfare last year in lovely Camden Passage, just a few minutes walk from the tube.


Serving all-day small plates like its older sibling Balham, the menu here is not vast but it doesn't need to be because every single thing we ate was superb. Seriously. Like that rarest of finds, an album where you love every song, there wasn't a dud dish delivered from a five-pronged menu that covers land, sea & earth as well as snacks and desserts so pull up a chair, grab a pencil and get ready to take notes.


You're gonna want to start with the fennel tzatziki speckled with Aleppo chilli and you'll want that alongside the beetroot hummus with walnuts & Manouri cheese. Pitas are light, flaky & crispy enough to withstand multiple rounds of dunking & dipping and the fried feta with sesame & honey? Yeah, you'll need a couple of portions of that.


As with so many places nowadays, the vegetarian options threaten to win out over meat & fish without any real effort; burnt aubergine with tahini & fermented mango is deeply moreish, fried cauliflower with golden raisins is gnarly perfection and a roast onion squash, sheep's milk yoghurt & freekeh salad basks quietly & confidently in its own deliciousness.That said, you owe it to yourself to try the buttermilk fried chicken with red pepper muhammara & nutty, air-light curls of cheese and the lamb shoulder with braised radicchio, pomegranate & black lime jus. Fall apart with a fork? You only have to look at for longer than a second before it sinks to the plate in a sticky, sweet, tangy, fatty mess of all that is good in the world of dinner.


Honey bombs with cinnamon syrup & sesame are nicely delicate way to round things out, each one a puffy golden orb of sweetness and there's a lovely little wine list that's big enough to offer choice but small enough to understand it's supposed to be inviting, not terrifying. Staff are delightful with a naturally cheeky friendliness that belies how hard they're working in a cosy space where window seats overlook the cobbles & antique stores outside in a way that would make dining along with your favourite plate and a cocktail or two as much of a pleasure as being there with a group of friends and demolishing the entire menu. I fully intend to explore both options...you'd be wise to do the same. 

tastemaker

I tried the sweet potato, courgette, and feta fritters with avocado, spinach, kale, turmeric yoghurt, and a poached egg. I was really delicious and I definitely enjoyed it! The location is quite big and and service was good. The only thing for me what this was the only thing on the menu that sounded good to me. It's ok, because it was delicious, but I would have liked to feel like I had a few more options.


Friggin Awesome. Ive been for Brunch and Dinner and both were sublime! get there now before the cues get too long!

