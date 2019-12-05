Worldwide icon-chevron-right Europe icon-chevron-right United Kingdom icon-chevron-right England icon-chevron-right London icon-chevron-right Copita

Restaurants, Spanish Soho
© Helen Cathcart

4 out of 5 stars

A quality tapas bar with a real Spanish vibe.

With its crema catalana-coloured tiles, whirling ceiling fans and Iberico hams hanging in the window, Copita feels properly Spanish even before you clock the menu. The nicely-burnished bar and the air of not trying too hard doesn’t hurt either. Diners perch on high stools at a choice of wooden counters (tip: if you’re dining solo, try for the one in the window), then settle in to wait for what Copita does best: gently inventive and skilfully cooked tapas.

Almost everything we ate was excellent, from a simple but effective onglet with roasted shallots and chimichurri to a flavour-packed Andalusian chickpea and spinach stew. The black ink squid croquettes will ruin you for any other version, and we adored a plate of broccoli brought to life by gremolata and shaved manchego. The only misfire was a slightly undercooked tentacle and too much enthusiasm with the smoked paprika in an otherwise gutsy dish of octopus with crushed peas and sobrasada.

Desserts come paired with by-the-glass suggestions – coffee and burnt milk ice-cream with shortbread plus dolce mataro was a pretty good match, though the ice creams were slightly too subtle for the heavenly raisin taste of the sweet red wine. Drinks in general are a strength: the (Spanish) wines and sherries are all available by the glass (copita). Coffee is excellent, too: the cortado is perfection.

It’s all pretty good value given the location and the quality of the cooking, and you don’t have to order a full meal; the charming staff are happy to serve drinks and a couple of dishes. The background club won’t be to everyone’s taste, but overall, this is a terrific bolthole in the heart of Soho.

 

By: Sarah Guy

Address: 26 D'Arblay Street
London
W1F 8EP
Transport: Tube: Oxford Circus
Price: Dinner for two with drinks and service: around £100.
Contact:
www.copita.co.uk Call Venue 020 7287 7797
This well placed tapas bar is always busy, especially in summer when people spill out onto the streets. The food is nice and me and my friend shared a cheese plate and a bread basket. I think it was probably a little overpriced for what we got and you can't help but compare it to Gordon's Wine Bar where you get two entire baguettes and three generous lumps of cheese for the same price. If it's a central quick meal or drink you're looking for, this is the place for you.

A lunch full of flavour! My friend and I came for a weekday lunch and shared the following tapas: 


1. Chili Garlic Squid - Pretty much the way the gambas would typically be cooked but with squid. The chili garlic olive oil was delicious and great to dip our bread in. 


2. Bread Basket - 4 generous slices of bread, really fragrant olive oil, and olives. A good way to start off the meal and to eat with our dishes. 


3. Scallops - These were served with a cauliflower purée and chorizo, which was a wonderful combination. The scallops were cooked well and well sized!


4. Iberico Jamon - Probably my least favourite because the meat wasn't as flavourful as it normally is. It didn't have a smell nor a particularly strong taste, just salty to be honest. I wouldn't order this here, as it was rather disappointing. 


5. Black Ink Croquettes - These were delicious! So dark and black on the inside and paired well with the aioli sauce. 


Overall, our meal didn't take long, which was great. We finished in an hour! It did start to get rather loud throughout our lunch, as most tables were having Christmas celebrations. But still enjoyable having a table by the front window. 

A firm favourite tapas bar situated in the heart of Soho. Copita provides an authentic taste of Spain with a relaxed and intimate ambience. The tapas plates are reasonably priced with standout dishes combining simplistic yet award winning flavours. The ‘Ajo Blanco’ remains a staple dish on the menu and it’s easy to see why – a smooth and creamy white soup made from almonds and garlic, subtle flavours perfect for dipping into with crispy fresh bread.


Other recommendations include the truffled goat’s cheese and scallops with cauliflower puree. Wash down the various carefully crafted small plates with a crisp wine – over 40 choices on offer means you are spoilt for choice. With no bookings the bar can become busy so arrive early and watch the world go by!


LOVE this place! We love squeezing ourselves in here and just picking at the moorish dishes! Oh and we always order a Bottle of the best sherry here, it's SO good!

Copita is the best value for money I found in London so far! Tapas are good and price definitely reasonable.

Situated in the heart of Soho, this is not surprising the place is that busy every time.

Note that the restaurant is not taking bookings on the evening so arrive early to make sure you’ll have a seat, the place is not big!



The beef is excellent but I like particularly the honey and goat cheese tapas.


Whether you go there for food or just for a drink, you should have one Gin tonic, served in a big balloon glass. This is replacing the well-known Sangria on the menu!

This place has great ambiance and the gin and tonics are pretty incredible. I would only recommend going during non-busy times though, as it gets really crowded and the waiters end up having to push back and forth past you which gets annoying. At lower population levels though, can't beat this place!

I waited a long time to go to Copita. Walking past it often, I was drawn in by the ambience – it always looks so convivial and cosy. By the time I finally got around to going, I'd perhaps built up a little too much anticipation – I wasn't quite as blown away as I'd expected to be. But that's not to say it wasn't an excellent meal.


The dishes are all lovely. Everything on the menu felt quite traditional – not boring, but very much the kind of tapas you'd expect to find in a bar in Spain – and it was impossible to make a bad choice when ordering. Meat platters are generous, and the chorizo is sublime.


Final point: it's a little pricey. You expect to pay a certain amount for food of this quality, but I couldn't help feeling that the dishes cost more than they should have, which isn't ideal when you have to order a few of them to make a meal.


Great atmosphere and fast and friendly service.  menu is really interesting and every dish was delicious - the duck yolk and potatoes were a stand out.  Great selection of wines at decent prices, can't fault it and will definitely be back

I go frequently to Copita. It's always busy and you are not guaranteed a spot, but when you are the food is definitely worth it with some beautiful combinations of flavours and great quality ingredients. The service is attentive and and the atmosphere buzzing, giving a really authentic slice of Spain.

I love Copita, it's a truly authentic Spanish tapas place. With family in various parts of Spain, this restaurant actually feels like a modern Spanish tapas restaurant and they serve G&Ts how they are meant to be served in a Copa glass. Their gin selection and pairing is excellent. You sit up at the counters, lovely sharing dishes and great buzzy atmosphere. It's the perfect after work mid week dinner drop in.

I love this place, there's always a buzzing atmosphere here and the tapas is wonderful - they put a lot of thought into fusing together some interesting flavours, for example the truffled goat’s cheese, almond & honey, which was out of this world. All wines are served by the glass too. I'll be back again!


An all-Spanish crew serving delicious tapas and an extensive array of both gin and wine. I want to go back and really enjoyed the very reasonably priced menu as much as I enjoyed the goblet-sized glass of G&T, though don't expect the latter to be cheap!


Stumbled across this after a busy days shopping on Oxford Street. Staff were really welcoming and the food was delicious. I honestly couldn't fault it, i've been back twice!


Went for a Friday lunch with a large group and it worked really well: good selection, quality and atmosphere and friendly staff.


Fantastic place = two diners giving it a single star. Ignore them - service is super, great wine list, and the tapas is fantastic. Yes it is pricey but we've all seen what bargain-basement prices leads to - beef that's not really beef. If you like super cheap food stick fast food. Tapas are super, they are fresh (clearly one diner has no idea what scallops actually taste like).


Great vibe on a quiet street in otherwise busy Soho - amazing to find a joint in this neighbourhood that doesn't find the need to play hideous beats at 500dBs. I came for the ajo blanco, and was not dissappointed... an amazingly tasty dish, well worthy of a mention in the TimeOut list of top dishes. Served with good, crusty bread, rare in a Spanish tapas bar (well, in Spain at least!). The rest of the dishes also impressed, but were admittedly a little bit on the expensive side. Only dissappointment was the beef onglet - beef was amazing (all four slices of it), but the "homemade over baked potatoes" were crisps. Homemade, and tasty, but jesus - doesn't really justify a £6.50 price. But yes, overall, an awesome joint. I'll definitely be back soon.


Although this bar has great food it is abominably managed. Bills are always bumped up with extra drinks and dishes which have not been purchased. It happens regularly, and I have often had to ask for the bill to be amended. These additions are never hapless mistakes, they are drinks which none of the group ordered, and expensive dishes which, after a few drinks they hope you wont notice. Go here at your own expense!!!! Disgusting behaviour from what could be a great restaurant, but too much passing trade for them ever to get caught out.


I have to say that I and my companion were doubtful at first, and I was also mourning the passing of Bar Chocolate which had stood on this site for as long as I can remember. But it was lovely. Yes, the prices are a little high - as mentioned above, the tiny cheese board was £11, which is certainly too much, but we almost forgave them as the selection was excellent. Lovely atmostphere (and no music meant although it was loud with talking, we could hear ourselves, somewhat of a novelty these days!), excellent helpful service. I'll definitely be back... although with some savings!


I am sorry but I am very disappointed once. It's unbelievable to see this place rate very well by time out , the tapas are so expensive and not really good. The quality is cheap ! Even the tapas restaurant on columbia road is better and so much cheaper. I try the turbot with fries it was skinny and burn fries with a little shitty fillet of turbot. then the scallops just a fake fresh see food from the frozen fridge !!!! No No and no this place must to be closed !!!


Perhaps the best tapas in London...little bites of flavour explosions with a great yet concise wine and sherry list...informal just the way I like it...give me more please


Love this place - great selection of wine, simple but delicious dishes, attentive service and really authentic tapas bar feel. I can see copita being a great success!


I love this place. Every single dish was expertly thought out and crafted. An amazing array of unusual and innovative (and very successful!) flavour combinations - more like a tasting menu than tapas really... I salute the chefs!


What a fantastic find! This place is sensational. Great atmosphere, superb food (at a great price!), the wine list is really tight - we had the house white which was delicious and a G & T to start that was served in a huge goblet. Highly recommended!

When I eat I want the whole process to feel easy and Copita is a testament to the fact that you can have a popular and tasty restaurant and still deliver on this. I was able to get a table on a Friday night with no problem and the staff were very welcoming and attentive. It's a crowded little joint so if you have an issue sharing a table with others then it might not suit but otherwise it's fabulous. Unfortunately the truffled goats cheese had not set properly that night so it was more of a liquid cheese dip but otherwise the food was delicious and good value for money.

Surprisingly managed to get a table on a Friday night without a reservation. Seating is very cosy between diners but that just adds to the fun of it. Everything was expectional, the grilled octopus and crushed potatoes were a particular highlight and even the house wine was pretty special. Staff were amazing and it's not even expensive. Thoroughly deserving of a 5* review

