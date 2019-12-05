Copita
A quality tapas bar with a real Spanish vibe.
With its crema catalana-coloured tiles, whirling ceiling fans and Iberico hams hanging in the window, Copita feels properly Spanish even before you clock the menu. The nicely-burnished bar and the air of not trying too hard doesn’t hurt either. Diners perch on high stools at a choice of wooden counters (tip: if you’re dining solo, try for the one in the window), then settle in to wait for what Copita does best: gently inventive and skilfully cooked tapas.
Almost everything we ate was excellent, from a simple but effective onglet with roasted shallots and chimichurri to a flavour-packed Andalusian chickpea and spinach stew. The black ink squid croquettes will ruin you for any other version, and we adored a plate of broccoli brought to life by gremolata and shaved manchego. The only misfire was a slightly undercooked tentacle and too much enthusiasm with the smoked paprika in an otherwise gutsy dish of octopus with crushed peas and sobrasada.
Desserts come paired with by-the-glass suggestions – coffee and burnt milk ice-cream with shortbread plus dolce mataro was a pretty good match, though the ice creams were slightly too subtle for the heavenly raisin taste of the sweet red wine. Drinks in general are a strength: the (Spanish) wines and sherries are all available by the glass (copita). Coffee is excellent, too: the cortado is perfection.
It’s all pretty good value given the location and the quality of the cooking, and you don’t have to order a full meal; the charming staff are happy to serve drinks and a couple of dishes. The background club won’t be to everyone’s taste, but overall, this is a terrific bolthole in the heart of Soho.
|Address:
|
26 D'Arblay Street
London
W1F 8EP
|Transport:
|Tube: Oxford Circus
|Price:
|Dinner for two with drinks and service: around £100.
|Contact:
Users say (27)
4.3 / 5
LOVE this place! We love squeezing ourselves in here and just picking at the moorish dishes! Oh and we always order a Bottle of the best sherry here, it's SO good!
Great food, huge gin and tonics. That's all you need to know.
Great atmosphere and fast and friendly service. menu is really interesting and every dish was delicious - the duck yolk and potatoes were a stand out. Great selection of wines at decent prices, can't fault it and will definitely be back
The best tapas in soho!
An all-Spanish crew serving delicious tapas and an extensive array of both gin and wine. I want to go back and really enjoyed the very reasonably priced menu as much as I enjoyed the goblet-sized glass of G&T, though don't expect the latter to be cheap!
Stumbled across this after a busy days shopping on Oxford Street. Staff were really welcoming and the food was delicious. I honestly couldn't fault it, i've been back twice!
Went for a Friday lunch with a large group and it worked really well: good selection, quality and atmosphere and friendly staff.
Fantastic place = two diners giving it a single star. Ignore them - service is super, great wine list, and the tapas is fantastic. Yes it is pricey but we've all seen what bargain-basement prices leads to - beef that's not really beef. If you like super cheap food stick fast food. Tapas are super, they are fresh (clearly one diner has no idea what scallops actually taste like).
Great vibe on a quiet street in otherwise busy Soho - amazing to find a joint in this neighbourhood that doesn't find the need to play hideous beats at 500dBs. I came for the ajo blanco, and was not dissappointed... an amazingly tasty dish, well worthy of a mention in the TimeOut list of top dishes. Served with good, crusty bread, rare in a Spanish tapas bar (well, in Spain at least!). The rest of the dishes also impressed, but were admittedly a little bit on the expensive side. Only dissappointment was the beef onglet - beef was amazing (all four slices of it), but the "homemade over baked potatoes" were crisps. Homemade, and tasty, but jesus - doesn't really justify a £6.50 price. But yes, overall, an awesome joint. I'll definitely be back soon.
Although this bar has great food it is abominably managed. Bills are always bumped up with extra drinks and dishes which have not been purchased. It happens regularly, and I have often had to ask for the bill to be amended. These additions are never hapless mistakes, they are drinks which none of the group ordered, and expensive dishes which, after a few drinks they hope you wont notice. Go here at your own expense!!!! Disgusting behaviour from what could be a great restaurant, but too much passing trade for them ever to get caught out.
I have to say that I and my companion were doubtful at first, and I was also mourning the passing of Bar Chocolate which had stood on this site for as long as I can remember. But it was lovely. Yes, the prices are a little high - as mentioned above, the tiny cheese board was £11, which is certainly too much, but we almost forgave them as the selection was excellent. Lovely atmostphere (and no music meant although it was loud with talking, we could hear ourselves, somewhat of a novelty these days!), excellent helpful service. I'll definitely be back... although with some savings!
I am sorry but I am very disappointed once. It's unbelievable to see this place rate very well by time out , the tapas are so expensive and not really good. The quality is cheap ! Even the tapas restaurant on columbia road is better and so much cheaper. I try the turbot with fries it was skinny and burn fries with a little shitty fillet of turbot. then the scallops just a fake fresh see food from the frozen fridge !!!! No No and no this place must to be closed !!!
Perhaps the best tapas in London...little bites of flavour explosions with a great yet concise wine and sherry list...informal just the way I like it...give me more please
Love this place - great selection of wine, simple but delicious dishes, attentive service and really authentic tapas bar feel. I can see copita being a great success!
I love this place. Every single dish was expertly thought out and crafted. An amazing array of unusual and innovative (and very successful!) flavour combinations - more like a tasting menu than tapas really... I salute the chefs!
What a fantastic find! This place is sensational. Great atmosphere, superb food (at a great price!), the wine list is really tight - we had the house white which was delicious and a G & T to start that was served in a huge goblet. Highly recommended!
